Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has said her homecoming did not violate any law following the ban on rallies and public gatherings in Kogi state

Natasha, the suspended senator representing Kogi Central, declared that she is her father's daughter and “not afraid of anyone”

On Tuesday, April 1, 2025, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan reaffirmed her commitment to her people and dismissed attempts to intimidate her

Lokoja, Kogi state - Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the suspended senator representing Kogi Central, has declared that she is her father's daughter and “not afraid of anyone”.

Legit.ng report that despite the ban on political rallies and restrictions on convoys, a massive crowd of supporters thronged Ihima, Okehi local government area (LGA) of Kogi state on Tuesday, April 1, to welcome home Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Natasha, who arrived in a helicopter, defied security restrictions imposed on Kogi state hours prior to her homecoming rally.

As reported by Vanguard, the suspended federal lawmaker insisted that she did not break any law.

The Cable also noted Natasha's remarks.

She said:

"Yesterday (Monday, March 31), we heard on the news that rallies and gatherings will not be allowed, that roads will be blocked, and convoys leading into the state will not be permitted. I knew that we were the targets. But then I said, this is not political season, this is not campaign time.

“We are not having a rally. This is just me, the Senator representing Kogi Central, coming down to her people to celebrate this festive time – the Sallah with you, and there is nothing wrong with that. I am breaking no law. This is Nigeria. We have the right to be free, to express our choice in gatherings and celebrations.”

Legit.ng reports that the ban on public gatherings by the Kogi state government on Monday, March 31, had heightened tensions, with security forces citing concerns about potential disturbances. Amoka Monday, chairman of Okehi LGA, also declared a curfew across the council area in a statement on Tuesday, April 1. However, the suspended senator remained defiant, asserting that she had every right to visit her hometown.

