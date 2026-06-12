United States of America President Donald Trump will miss the match of Group D against Paraguay

The Yanks will officially hold their opening ceremony before the kickoff at the SoFi Stadium in California on Saturday

Mexico claimed a crucial 2-0 victory over South Africa in a dramatic World Cup opener on June 11

President Donald Trump will not attend the opening ceremony or the match of the United States of America at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Yanks will face Paraguay in their first group D match at the SoFi Stadium in California on Saturday, June 13.

The 23rd edition of the Mundial officially kicked off on Thursday, June 11, as co-hosts Mexico defeated South Africa 2-0 at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Julian Quinones scores the opening goal for Mexico against South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Saudi league top scorer Julian Quinones fired Mexico ahead after just eight minutes, giving the home crowd plenty to celebrate.

In the 67th minute, veteran striker Raul Jimenez sealed the victory with a close-range header, ensuring a winning start for the co-hosts.

Two Bafana Bafana players, Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane, received red cards to set an unwanted record at the FIFA World Cup.

South Africa became only the second team ever to have two players sent off in a tournament-opening match.

Why Trump won't attend USA's opening World Cup match

United States President Donald Trump will reportedly miss the country's opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, opting instead to attend a UFC event.

According to UK Metro, the White House is set to host UFC Freedom 250 on June 14, coinciding with America's 250th Independence Anniversary celebrations and Trump's 80th birthday.

A long-time UFC supporter, Trump is expected to attend the event, which will feature an octagon erected on the South Lawn of the White House. He also maintains a close relationship with Dana White.

Trump's official schedule reportedly includes preparations and walkthroughs beginning on Friday, keeping him in Washington, D.C., throughout the weekend.

President Donald Trump will miss the USA’s first match against Paraguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup for the UFC fight. Photo by: Jia Haocheng / POOL / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

In his absence, Marco Rubio will lead the US delegation in California, while Santiago Pena is also expected to attend.

Meanwhile, Mexico's Claudia Sheinbaum also missed her country's opening game, with the president fulfilling her pledge of giving her ticket to a fan.

In the second match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, South Korea came from behind to defeat Czech Republic 2-1, with substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu scoring the winning goal in the 80th minute.

The Czechs took the lead in the 59th minute through Ladislav Krejci, but Hwang In-beom restored parity before Oh completed the comeback with a late winner, per BBC.

Di Maria names favourites to win 2026 WC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Argentina legend Angel Di Maria has named France, Spain and Portugal as one of the contenders to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The former Juventus player explained that the three nations will make it as far as the semifinal in the upcoming tournament.

Source: Legit.ng