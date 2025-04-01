Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Eid-el-Fitr visit to Kogi Central will proceed as planned, despite rumors of cancellation

Her office dismissed speculation, reaffirming her commitment to engaging constituents and fostering unity

The confirmation comes amid a state government ban on public gatherings, raising questions about potential political interference

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s media office has confirmed that her planned visit to Kogi Central for Eid-el-Fitr celebrations will go ahead as scheduled, dismissing rumors suggesting otherwise.

The clarification came in response to speculation that the trip might be called off, with her team urging the public to ignore unfounded claims.

Senator Natasha recently distributed relief packages for members of her constituents. Image: FB/Natasha Akpoti

Source: Twitter

Natasha to proceed with Kogi homecoming

“We are pleased to confirm that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Sallah visit to Kogi Central senatorial district will proceed as planned,” her office stated.

“Despite rumours circulating online, there has been no official announcement from our office regarding the cancellation of this visit.”

The senator reiterated her dedication to connecting with her constituents and strengthening communal ties during the festive period.

“As the senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan remains committed to engaging with her community and fostering a spirit of unity and cooperation,” the statement continued.

“Her dedication to the people of Kogi Central is unwavering, and she looks forward to celebrating Eid-el-Fitr with her constituents.”

Preparations for the event have been finalized to ensure a seamless and festive occasion.

“We would like to assure the public that all necessary arrangements are in place to ensure a successful and joyous event. We invite all members of the community to join us in marking this special occasion,” the statement added.

Kogi govt bans rallies, public gatherings

The announcement follows reports alleging that the Kogi State government may be attempting to obstruct the senator’s visit.

Earlier this week, the state government imposed a ban on rallies and public gatherings, citing security concerns.

Kingsley Fanwo, the state’s Commissioner for Information, explained that the decision was based on “credible security reports” to prevent potential unrest.

However, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s team has not indicated any changes to her itinerary, signaling her determination to proceed with the visit despite the restrictions.

The senator’s engagement with her constituents during Eid-el-Fitr underscores her focus on grassroots interaction and community development.

As one of Kogi Central’s prominent political figures, her presence during the festivities is expected to draw significant participation from residents eager to celebrate with their representative.

With the visit confirmed, supporters and community members are preparing to welcome the senator, anticipating a memorable celebration that reinforces unity and shared purpose in the region.

Senator Natasha's husband breaks silence

Earlier, Legit.ng Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan, had reacted to his wife's sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Uduaghan who is the Alema of Warri Kingdom, Delta state, said his wife carried him along regarding the allegations and that he had approached the Senate president respectfully and urged him to extend his respect to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng