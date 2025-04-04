Natasha Vs Akpabio: Kogi Senator Mentions Next Action She Will Take against Senate President
- Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan announced plans to present evidence of alleged sexual harassment by Senate President Godswill Akpabio
- INEC dismissed the recall petition against the Kogi Central lawmaker, stating it failed to meet constitutional requirements
- Natasha criticized the petition’s credibility, claiming most addresses were false and few actual constituents would verify their signatures
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central has reaffirmed her commitment to pursuing justice over what she described as sexual harassment by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.
The lingering dispute between both lawmakers escalated following a disagreement over Senate seat arrangements, leading to Natasha’s six-month suspension for alleged misconduct.
Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, April 3, the lawmaker vowed to publicly present her evidence when the time is right.
“At the right time and at the right space, I will present the evidence that I have,” Natasha stated.
She had earlier accused the Senate President of harassment and abuse of office.
Recall attempt hits a wall
Natasha also reacted to the recent attempt to recall her from office, commending the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for rejecting the petition initiated by some constituents allegedly led by Charity Omole, an aide to Kogi state Governor Usman Ododo.
“I’m a lawyer. I’m a senator and I understand how Nigeria works. For me, the most important thing is this recall process has been stalled,” she said.
While noting that the electoral umpire’s decision came late, she applauded their final resolution, Daily Trust reported.
“I give kudos and credit to INEC even though I believe they should have thrown it away from the get-go,” she added.
Natasha claims of falsehood in petition signatures
Natasha questioned the credibility of the recall petition, arguing that many addresses submitted were inaccurate and unverifiable.
“Most houses in my district aren’t labelled. Even though INEC did count 208,000 signatures, I bet you if they had gone into the verification stage, they would have struggled to even have 500 people come out to attest to signing that,” she claimed.
In its official statement on Thursday, Apriil 2, INEC confirmed that the petition did not meet the constitutional threshold.
“The petition for the recall of the lawmaker did not meet the requirement of Section 69(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended). Therefore, no further action shall be taken,” the electoral body declared.
Natasha called out Akpabio, Yahaya Bello
Legit.ng earlier reported that Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan called out Senate President Godswill Akpabio over an alleged report that her rally in Kogi could be hijacked by hoodlums.
In a statement on April 1, she also called out Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi and his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, making the same allegation against them as that of Akpabio.
The senator's allegations against the trio came hours after the police urged her to suspend her homecoming rally, citing a security report of possible interference by ruffians.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944