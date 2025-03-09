PDP National Youth Group spokesperson, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, has explained what Atiku Abubakar should do amid reports of dumping the opposition PDP

Amid permutations for Tinubu's re-election bid, Akinniyi urged Atiku to stand up and challenge the APC in the next presidential election slated for 2027

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on Sunday, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi explained how Mallam Nasir El-Rufai's might influence Atiku's next major move ahead of 2027

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Group spokesperson, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, has explained why former Vice President Atiku Abubakar cannot dump the opposition PDP.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Akinniyi maintained that Atiku is the only experienced politician who can wrestle power with the ruling All Progressives Congress in 2027.

Legit.ng recalled that ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Atiku Abubakar's media office said it has observed that some news platforms are "peddling unverified information" that former vice-president is abandoning the PDP.

In a statement it signed, obtained by Legit.ng on Sunday, Atiku's camp asserted that "the so-called news of Atiku defecting to another party is a total fallacy that holds no merit in logic".

In a swift reaction to the development, Akinniyi told Legit.ng on Sunday that:

"The question of leadership as to who will lead Nigeria from 2027 is critical and we can no longer leave it to PDP alone, especially when we now have APC agents therein trying to make sure there won't be a candidate in 2027.

"Just as Atiku Abubakar has said, we need everyone onboard a coalition to send APC packing. It's not about PDP or LP, it's about Nigeria and Atiku Abubakar is the only experienced politician who can lead it.

"If the PDP can't guarantee the fertile ground to oust Bola Tinubu, then it will become inevitable to use another vehicle. However, above all, the PDP must rally all other main opposition parties to have a united front in 2027.

"In Politics, change is constant — it is possible for Atiku Abubakar to switch anywhere other members of the coalition deems fit. It's not about him but everyone who will join him in providing the needed leadership to Nigerians, at this moment."

Is El-Rufai's linked to Atiku's alleged move?

Meanwhile, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, a former Kaduna state governor, on Friday, March 7, visited ex-President Muhammadu Buhari at his Kaduna residence.

This happened days after his recent link-up with Atiku.

But speaking on how El-Rufai might influence Atiku's next move ahead of the 2027 elections, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, said:

"Nasir El-Rufai is a ruthless preacher of what he believes in. We saw how he was almost at war with Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari for the ticket to move South; and how he was abandoned thereafter by Bola Tinubu. I believe there will be a meeting point for all these people, it could be anywhere. We can't rule it out.

"Atiku Abubakar must get it right this last attempt, Nigerians are waiting for him to officially declare his intentions to run for President.

"You will recall that during the buildup to the 2023 Presidential elections, there was a notorious faction named G5. They went against the PDP's candidate and openly campaigned for APC's candidate. Till date, PDP hasn't recovered for that distraction and they have started the same drama ahead of 2027.

"If eventually, Atiku Abubakar dumps the PDP, that may be the end of PDP's dominance in the Nigerian political space. We might lose more Senate seats, Reps and Governors. The internal crisis is having huge influence on our strength and people are beginning to unlook our history, and looking elsewhere.

Atiku's alleged exit: What PDP must do

Speaking further, National Youth Group spokesperson, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, urged the leadership of the party to take disciplinary actions against members involved in anti-party activities ahead of the 2027 general election.

He also urged the PDP to join forces with other opposition party figures in Nigeria.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Akinniyi asserted:

"PDP needs to X-ray 2023 Presidential outing and sanction those found guilty of anti-party activities. We must clean up to get the confidence of our members, back.

"We need to join hands and replace this aberration in the form of APC, tormenting us. We can't but end APC's reign 2027, it is time for Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to take the lead and form an alliance with other opposition leaders, in replacing Bola Tinubu.

"Atiku Abubakar should stand up one more time to stop APC."

