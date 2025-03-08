Former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, visited ex-President Muhammadu Buhari at his Kaduna residence on Friday, March 7

This visit comes amid El-Rufai's recent criticisms of President Bola Tinubu's economic policies and his uncertain support for Tinubu in the 2027 elections

The meeting may ignite discussions about possible changes in political alliances within the ruling APC ahead of 2027

Kaduna state - Malam Nasir El-Rufai, a former Kaduna state governor, on Friday, March 7, visited ex-President Muhammadu Buhari at his Kaduna residence.

Muyiwa Adekeye, El-Rufai's media aide, disclosed this in a post on X.

"Malam Nasir El-Rufai today at the Kaduna residence of former President Muhammadu Buhari," he posted.

Though Adekeye did not share details, the visit comes amid recent political developments, including El-Rufai's criticisms of President Bola Tinubu's economic policies and his uncertain stance on supporting Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Legit.ng notes that El-Rufai's visit may have been a simple courtesy call to welcome former President Buhari back to his Kaduna residence from his hometown of Daura, Katsina state.

Buhari had spent about two years in his hometown since leaving Aso Villa before recently returning to Kaduna.

El-Rufai's fallout with APC, Tinubu

El-Rufai is one of the founding members of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He strongly supported President Tinubu's election and was nominated as a cabinet member.

However, his nomination was not approved by the National Assembly, a development El-Rufai recently blamed on President Tinubu.

He claimed that his ministerial nomination was withdrawn by President Tinubu, not the National Assembly.

The former governor is now speaking against the APC and has publicly criticised certain economic policies of the current administration, and expressed concerns over their implementation.

He has also expressed uncertainty about supporting Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

The recent meeting between El-Rufai and Buhari may spark discussions about potential shifts in political alliances and strategies within the APC as the nation approaches the next electoral cycle.

El-Rufai may work for Atiku’s presidency - Political analyst

Meanwhile, amid the early political moves by the north ahead of 2027, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, spokesperson of the PDP National Youth Group, has predicted the possible outcome of El-Rufai's recent link-up with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, February 23, Akinniyi explained how El-Rufai took the battle to the northern region in 2023 to ensure President Tinubu's election but was abandoned by the APC-led government.

"For observers of the time, El-Rufai was very instrumental in the shift of power to the South for Bola Tinubu to clinch the Presidential ticket. He took the fight to the North and embarked on a campaign of balance, even to the point of going against the conviction of Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari. His voice favoured President Tinubu and he was subsequently abandoned and cut-off," he told Legit.ng.

