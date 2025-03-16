Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the threat issued to NYSC member, Raye, for criticising President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration

The PDP presidential candidate in 2023 said the corps member embodies the spirit of a new generation of women

According to Atiku, the NYSC member's action shows that the leaders of tomorrow are already among us, ready to shape a better future

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in 2023, Atiku Abubakar, has declared his support for NYSC member, Raye, for crititising President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Legit.ng recalls that a serving corps member in Lagos state cried out over an alleged threat she received from the NYSC after expressing her displeasure about the cost of commodities in Nigeria.

Atiku Abubakar says NYSC member is a shining emblem of the Nigerian youth. Photo credit: @Atiku/@AmnestyNigeria/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: UGC

The NYSC member in a viral video openly criticised President Tinubu, calling him a “terrible leader" over the cost of living in the country.

Atiku said he admires Raye’s boldness and fearless resolve to speak truth to power.

According to Atiku, Raye embodies the spirit of a new generation of women.

The former vice president stated this via his X handle @atiku on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

Atiku said the corps member has followed in the footsteps of great women and heroes in Nigeria.

“She follows in the footsteps of formidable trailblazers like Gambo Sawaba, Funmilayo Ransom-Kuti, Margaret Ekpo, and countless other women who have stood resolute in defense of the common good.”

He said the NYSC member deserves encouragement and support for her unwavering advocacy.

“Rather than being met with hostility, Raye deserves encouragement and support. She is a shining emblem of the Nigerian youth—a testament to the long-held promise that the leaders of tomorrow are already among us, ready to shape a better future. "

Nigerians react as Atiku backs NYSC member.

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to Atiku's comment on the NYSC member who called out President Tinubu over the cost of living.

@drpenking

"Even you that has been VP for 8 years wan follow talk? How was your tenure? Don’t annoy me Sir."

@lagosboy5050

"So Deborah who was lynched to death does not embody the spirit of a new generation of women who champion the ideals of popular participation and unwavering advocacy in the political sphere. As a leader don't always pick and choose when to be outraged."

@DavymartinCE0

"But you posted on Twitter concerning Deborah, deleted it, and ran to Facebook to post in Hausa now Raye embodies............ Deborah did not ba??"

Atiku Abubakar says NYSC member follows in the footsteps of women who stand in defense of the common good. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

@lifeissues_11

"Seeing people like you and PO and Sowore rallying around her, I believe NYSC will dress back on plan to humiliate her. NJ."

@TheManAfricano

"This won't make people love you. You were in power for 8 years, with nothing to show for it. You have no moral right to say this Atiku."

@eljay_101_

"Just because it wasn’t you who was criticized. All of you are the same and no matter how loud you shout I will not vote for you."

@madu_uwa

"She is the Nigerian many people desire to be, but fear has held them back. What she has done deserves commendations than unnecessary hostility from propaganda machinery."

@pee_rsp

"When we criticize the government please don’t come here to whitewash yourself. You all are the same! Different gang, Same hustle."

Lawyers react as Corps member claims NYSC officials threatened her

Legit.ng earlier reported that lawyers argue that the Nigerian Constitution protects freedom of expression and warns against NYSC victimising the corps member.

The NYSC member's criticism stemmed from rising costs of living, with lawyers acknowledging the difficulty of surviving on ₦33,000 monthly allowance.

While some lawyers stress that corps members are civilians, others note that NYSC operates with paramilitary rules, which could subject her to sanctions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng