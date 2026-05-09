President Bola Tinubu and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar would be gearing up for a rematch of the 2023 presidential election contest in 2027

Analysis showed that the APC and ADC, the political parties of President Tinubu and Atiku, have made about N600 million from the sales of their presidential forms

Thus, Tinubu and Atiku, if they won their political parties' primaries, their show in the election would be a rematch of their outing in 2023

President Bola Tinubu and his closest rival in the 2023 presidential election are set for a potential rematch in 2027. This is because both political titans have bought their political parties' tickets to contest for the primaries.

At the same time, the parties of Tinubu and Atiku, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), have made N570 million from the sales of their expression of interest and nomination forms so far.

APC and ADC make N570 million from sales of presidential forms Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

How many people have bought APC, ADC tickets

Two persons have bought the presidential ticket of the APC, which was sold at N100 million each. This means that the ruling party has made N200 million from the sales of its presidential nomination and expression of interest form. On the other hand, the ADC has made N270 million from the sales of its presidential form. Three people have bought the presidential form that is being sold at N90 million each.

While Tinubu will be contesting against Osifo Stanley, a businessman from Edo state, for the APC presidential ticket, Atiku will be facing Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen in the ADC presidential primaries.

If Atiku and Tinubu win their parties' presidential tickets in the forthcoming primaries, they would be facing each other again in a strong presidential election in 2027. The duo faced each other in the 2023 presidential elections, and Tinubu defeated Atiku and others, garnering over 8 million votes during the poll.

How Atiku, Tinubu perform in the 2023 elections

Since his defeat in the 2023 elections, Atiku has been making moves to ensure that President Tinubu is not re-elected in the 2027 election. He had called on the opposition leaders to form a coalition and present a single candidate to actualise the sacking of President Tinubu in the election.

His desire was taking shape when opposition leaders, including the likes of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, also made strong statements in the 2023 elections. This led to the formation of the coalition movement, and the ADC was subsequently adopted as their political platform.

However, the coalition soon became broken after Obi and Kwankwaso felt the former vice president would not be stepping down in the primary, and the party was reluctant to zone its presidential ticket to the south. Obi and Kwankwaso left the ADC and joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) to actualise their presidential ambition. It has been projected that Obi and Kwankwaso would run a joint presidential ticket on the NDC platform.

President Bola Tinubu and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar set for rematch in 2027 Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

List of lawmakers who have defected

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senate and the House of Representatives were shaken following a mass resignation of lawmakers from the ADC on Tuesday, May 5.

The development came 48 hours after Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso decided to dump the coalition for the NDC in the pursuit of their presidential ambition.

Four senators and 18 members of the House of Representatives dumped the ADC and joined the former presidential candidates in the NDC, except 1 senator and 1 Reps member, who joined another party.

Source: Legit.ng