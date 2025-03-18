Former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has been told the two things he must successfully do to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027

FCT, Abuja - The coordinator of the Citizens Coalition, Kelly Agaba, said the former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s chances of challenging the incumbent All Progressives Congress (APC) government in 2027 will depend on various factors.

Legit.ng recalls that El-Rufai has dumped the ruling APC for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Monday, March 10, 2025.

El-Rufai has described his former party as dead while inviting other top and powerful politicians to join him in the SDP to wrestle power from the APC in 2027.

Speaking with legit.ng on Sunday, March 16, 2025, Agaba said El-Rufai is a highly respected intellectual with a strong track record in Nigeria’s political sphere.

Agaba said El-Rufai is equipped with the skills to drive positive change having served as a minister and governor in previous administrations.

The public affairs analyst said the former governor has earned himself a reputation as a strategic thinker and mobilizer.

Agaba said El-Rufai’s chance of coming out victorious against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC in 2027 depends in his ability to mobilize support and build a strong coalition.

“As a highly respected intellectual with a strong track record, Nasir El-Rufai has earned his reputation as a strategic thinker and mobilizer. His experience as a federal minister and governor has equipped him with the skills to drive positive change.

“Regarding his trustworthiness, opinions may vary due to his strong personality and bold stance on issues. However, his commitment to Nigeria's progress is undeniable.

“Looking ahead to 2027, El-Rufai's chances of challenging the incumbent All Progressives Congress (APC) government will depend on various factors, including his ability to mobilize support and build a strong coalition.

“Ultimately, the decision lies with the Nigerian people, who will choose the leader they believe can bring prosperity and progress to the nation.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidency said that Tinubu was not bothered about the 2027 elections.

The presidency said Tinubu is focusing on the manifestation of his economic policies.

This is coming after El-Rufai's defection from the APC to the SDP, who has been calling for a coalition ahead of the 2027 election.

El-Rufai: Former governors allegedly plotting coalition against Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu's chances in the 2027 presidential election may not be as certain as expected as some former governors are reportedly forming a coalition against him.

The plot against Tinubu ahead of 2027 emerged following El-Rufai's defection from the APC to the SDP.

El-Rufai, who is a former President Muhammadu Buhari's loyalist, had called on the opposition to unite and unseat President Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 election.

