Since the presidential primary election of the PDP in 2022, the main opposition party in Nigeria has been in a crisis

As the PDP flagbearer, Atiku tested his popularity among Nigerian voters in 2019 and 2023, but he lost the presidential election to the APC

After some reports said the 78-year-old would finally abandon the PDP, the Nigerian No.2 citizen voiced out on Saturday, March 8, 2025

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Atiku Abubakar's media office said it has observed that some news platforms are "peddling unverified information" that former vice-president is abandoning the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement it signed, obtained by Legit.ng on Sunday, March 9, Atiku's camp asserted that "the so-called news of Atiku defecting to another party is a total fallacy that holds no merit in logic".

Ahead of the 2027 Nigerian elections, Atiku dismisses reports of him exiting the PDP soon. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

The statement noted that Atiku, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 and 2023 elections, had persistently called for a coalition of opposition political parties in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general election, adding that the call was due to his determination to democratically "oust the incompetent and pain-inflicting All Progressives Congress (APC) to give Nigerians a new lease of life."

The statement said:

"Atiku is advocating a robust coalition that would accommodate all opposition parties - the PDP inclusive.

"Hence, it is fallacious and unfounded to allege that the Waziri is jumping PDP ship. Such an allegation is antithetical to the objective of the grand coalition, which the former Vice President is currently driving alongside other prominent political leaders in the country.

"We, therefore, wish to state unequivocally that Atiku remains a principal bonafide member of the PDP, the main opposition party."

Opposition leaders Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar emerged second runner up and first runner-up respectively in the 2023 Nigerian presidential poll.

"Grand coalition at work to rescue Nigeria" - Atiku

Meanwhile, Atiku's media office concluded that any insinuation that Atiku will exit the PDP soon is contrived.

It warned Nigerians not to believe fabricated stories because the ruling government and its supporters are allegedly plotting to "confuse Nigerians" amid "the magnitude of the grand coalition that is at work to rescue Nigeria from the grip of the APC."

