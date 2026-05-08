The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has corrected recurring errors in the official title of President Bola Tinubu

A statement signed by Sen. George Akume emphasised the need for media organisations to verify titles before publication

The clarification followed a misrepresentation in a national daily on Wednesday, May 7, 2026, showing the importance of accuracy in official communication

The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) has issued a clarification on the correct and official appellation of President Bola Tinubu, following repeated errors by some organisations and media outlets.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, and released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Yomi Odunuga, the OSGF stressed the importance of accuracy in addressing the President.

SGF clarifies President Bola Tinubu’s official title to ensure accuracy in government communication. Photo credit: Bola Tinubu/GeorgeAkume/x

Source: Twitter

“For the record, the correct and official appellation is: ‘His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria’,” the statement read.

Media urged to verify titles

According to PUNCH, Akume urged the public and media organisations to verify official titles before publication to avoid what he described as “embarrassing and avoidable errors.” He noted that such lapses could easily be prevented through proper verification from authorised sources.

To ensure accuracy, the OSGF advised that verification can be made through its official communication channels:

- Facebook @OfficeoftheSGF

- Instagram OfficialOSGFNG

- X (formerly Twitter) OfficialOSGF

- Email info@osgf.gov.ng

Reason for clarification

The clarification became necessary after an error was observed in a national daily’s publication on Wednesday, May 7, 2026. According to Odunuga, Sen. Akume emphasised that such mistakes undermine professionalism and can be avoided by consulting the OSGF’s official platforms.

The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) is a central coordinating body within Nigeria’s federal administration. It supports the President and the Federal Executive Council by ensuring smooth policy implementation, effective communication, and proper alignment of government activities.

The OSGF also provides guidance to ministries, departments, and agencies, while serving as a key channel for official information. Led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the office plays a vital role in maintaining order, accuracy, and accountability in governance, including clarifying official titles and appellations when necessary.

OSGF provides official channels for verifying President Tinubu’s appellation. Photo credit: GeorgeAkume/x

Source: Facebook

Tinubu's SGF cries out: "They have cloned my voice"

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has cried out over the activities of some criminal elements, who he claimed have cloned his voice in a bid to defraud high-profile persons with promises of getting them federal government appointments.

The President Bola Tinubu's appointee disclosed that the information available at his office indicated that the fraudsters cloned his voice and used it to demand money, promising them federal appointments. Akume made this known in a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Yomi Odunuga. He then distanced himself from the scammers, adding that they have also cloned some high-profile individuals to demand money from unsuspecting public.

Source: Legit.ng