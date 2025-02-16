PDP National Youth Group spokesperson, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, has criticised the former Senator Shehu Sani and some federal lawmakers' recent defections to the APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Group spokesperson, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, has described Shehu Sani and the federal lawmakers who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as "IDPs - internally displaced politicians."

Akinniyi: Defectors are 'internally displaced politicians'

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, February 16, Akinniyi, said the defectors are politicians seeking political survival rather than the interests of the people.

He told Legit.ng that:

"We are in the season of alignment and re-alignment and nothing new is happening with political actors switching between the two major political parties - PDP and APC.

"In politics, interest is the main theme before governance and that is why you will have Politicians protecting their personal interests before the people. If not, what will make anyone consider APC as a party to be associated with?

"The Peoples Democratic party is currently dropping off those with political baggage, these decampees are not popular with the people and they need to look for crumbs with the ruling party. Go and check those decamping to APC, they are IDPs - Internally Displaced Politicians."

Legit.ng reported that Shehu Sani, a former senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, left the PDP and re-joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state welcomed Senator Sani and other prominent politicians to the APC on Saturday, February 15.

In the same vein, three House of Assembly members elected on the platform of the PDP in Kaduna state, defected along with their supporters to the APC.

Their defection came just two days after Garba Koko, a lawmaker representing the people of Besse/Maiyama Yema federal constituency in Kebbi state and Amos Magaji, the lawmaker representing Zangon Kataf/Jaba Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, defected to the APC.

Shehu Sani's defection: "We lost a blogger," says Akinniyi

Speaking with Legit.ng on Sunday, Dare Akinniyi maintained that the PDP will witness more defections in 2026, ahead of the 2027 general election.

According to him, some of the politicians will move to parties until their interests are sorted, adding that "Shehu Sani and other defectors are not a loss to the PDP, rather "the PDP lost a blogger".

Buttressing his point, Akinniyi downplayed the significance of these defections, and emphasised that those leaving the PDP were not core party stakeholders.

He argued that these politicians are merely seeking personal benefits and will likely return to the PDP ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to him, the PDP is shedding politicians with "political baggage" while strengthening its structure as the main opposition party in Nigeria.

Akinniyi opined thus:

"You can't stop political actors from changing platforms, they will always wander until they have their interest sorted. By 2026, you will witness another wave of defections to the PDP, when they start feeling the fall ahead in the 2027 general elections.

"Just look at the recent defections in Kaduna State, most of them can't even announce their defections because of shame. These politicians are tired, unpopular and are burdens to our great party. They don't have the required numbers any longer and they have to revive the career by joining the APC.

"The PDP is trying to put its house in order and you will see the NEC, Governor's forum and BOT – all working to bring everyone together. So far, we have not lost important members/people with the structures. Those you see decamping are mere numbers. Will you say Sen. Shehu Sani and former PDP Senator, Danjuma Laah are a loss to the PDP? No. We lost tired legs and importantly in the case of Comrade Sani, we lost a Blogger."

2027: Atiku, Peter Obi should unite against Tinubu

As the PDP battles with the wave of defections in recent days amid its internal crisis, Akinniyi urged opposition parties and key candidates like former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party's Peter Obi, to unite and form a strong alliance, to dislodge the APC in 2027.

The PDP chieftain, in an interview with Legit.ng, asserted that the APC would face an internal crisis before the 2027 elections, which could severely weaken its influence as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu seeks re-election into office.

Akinniyi said:

"The way forward – remains the coming together of all opposition parties and flush out the APC. Key Candidates like Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi should work together and set aside their individual strength and combine their structures ahead of 2027.

"Nigeria can't afford to have the APC beyond 2027. We know APC will use all governmental forces to stop anything that will push them out but the power that resides with the people is bigger than the authority vested in the incumbent.

"APC is yet to witness the battle that will scatter their base, and it is in view. They won't recover until they are out of power in 2027."

5 National Assembly members join APC

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, spokesperson for the PDP National Youth Group, expressed concern over the latest defection of five lawmakers in the National Assembly.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Akinniyi suggested that the lawmakers should be punished for their decision and their seats in the House of Representatives should be declared vacant.

Four Labour Party lawmakers and PDP chieftain Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, the daughter of the former governor of Delta state James Ibori, were the lawmakers that defected to the APC.

