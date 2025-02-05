PDP's Atiku Abubakar on Monday, February 3, 2025, paid a visit to APC's Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed, popularly known as Binani

Legit.ng reports that Binani is an entrepreneur who was the senator for Adamawa Central from 2019 to 2023

In the 2023 Adamawa state governorship election, Binani lost to Governor Ahmadu Finitiri in an election that was keenly monitored by Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, paid a visit to Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (widely known as Binani), the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 Adamawa state election.

Legit.ng reports that both Atiku and Binani are indigenes of Adamawa state, north-eastern region.

Despite the Bola Tinubu administration being less than two years into office, the political landscape is already shifting toward the 2027 presidential election. Nigerian politicians have begun the familiar process of coalition-building and realignments, with a clear focus on unseating President Tinubu. What makes this development particularly intriguing is the involvement of key political figures, some of whom were once close allies of the president.

As reported by Daily Trust on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, Atiku's visit ignited fresh political speculations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The former vice-president's visit on Monday, February 3, comes amid renewed efforts by key opposition figures to form a coalition aimed at unseating the ruling APC.

Binani is believed to have been sidelined by the presidency.

Although neither Atiku nor Binani addressed the media after their meeting, images from the visit quickly went viral on social media on Tuesday, February 4.

A source close to Atiku described the visit as “just a courtesy call”, but acknowledged its potential political significance.

The source said:

“While they have been managing it, the relationship between Atiku and Fintiri has deteriorated and seems beyond repair."

As Nigeria moves closer to 2027, political manoeuvring will only intensify. While the opposition is actively exploring alliances, the challenge remains in forging a truly unified front.

Atiku visits Jigawa governor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku paid a condolence visit to the Governor of Jigawa state, Umar Namadi.

Atiku's visit on Tuesday, February 4, to the top APC governor was to condole him over the recent double deaths of his mother, Hajiya Maryam Namadi and son, Abdulwahab Umar Namadi.

Atiku prayed that Allah expands the deceased's grave and shine His light on their faces.

