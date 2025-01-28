Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance.

FCT, Abuja - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 general elections, Paul Ibe, media adviser to Atiku Abubakar, a former vice-president, on Tuesday, January 28, described Daniel Bwala, as "shameless".

Ibe's reaction comes against the backdrop of Bwala lambasting Nasir El-Rufai over the former Kaduna governor's criticism of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nasir El-Rufai had said he no longer recognise the APC because the party had left him behind. Photo credits: Kola Sulaimon, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Bwala, the special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on policy communications, had accused El-Rufai of wanting to unseat the current government. The lawyer said El-Rufai participated in the formation of the current government but now wants to unseat it.

The statement comes after the ex-governor took a swipe at the APC, accusing it of abandoning its founding principles and fostering poor leadership.

Reacting to Bwala's jibe, Ibe wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Is @BwalaDaniel suggesting that it was wrong of @elrufai to demand more from his own party, the APC? The only thing common between a Patriot and Sycophant is the letter "P". This is the same shameless Bwala who ate his own vomit like a village dog with relish."

Group speaks on possibility of unseating Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a non-partisan umbrella for all southern groups, the Coalition of Southern Groups (CSG), decried the rising cost of living in West Africa's largest economy, Nigeria.

The group said the 'reforms' embarked on by President Tinubu since he assumed office in May 2023 have not really translated into any tangible gains for the Nigerian masses.

Chairman of the coalition and a former commissioner in Imo state, Professor Vitalis Orikeze Ajumbe, stated that it would be difficult to rig the 2027 presidential election.

