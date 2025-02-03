Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has accused President Tinubu’s government of undermining democratic reforms, reacting to critical remarks made by Tinubu’s aide, Sunday Dare, on social media

Atiku criticized Dare’s characterization of opposition efforts as “Machiavellian inclinations” and warned against viewing elections as a “combat and a fight"

Atiku urged the Tinubu administration to abandon divisive politics, focus on national unity, and prioritize democratic governance over partisan conflicts

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has strongly criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for what he describes as an attempt to undermine the efforts of political leaders advocating for democratic reforms in Nigeria.

Atiku’s reaction followed remarks made by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Public Communication, Mr. Sunday Dare, on social media.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has tackled President Bola Tinubu over his reaction to calls for democratic reforms. Photo credit: @officialABAT/Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: UGC

Dare, in a series of posts on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday, February 2, attacked opposition figures and their push for stronger democratic governance.

One of his posts appeared to downplay the significance of a recent gathering of political leaders, suggesting that their calls for electoral integrity were driven by self-interest rather than national progress.

In his late-night post, Dare characterized the opposition’s push for reforms as a ploy to manipulate public sentiment, describing their efforts as “Machiavellian inclinations.”

He further suggested that the Tinubu administration viewed future elections as a “combat and a fight,” reinforcing fears that the government was inclined toward a forceful approach in future electoral contests.

Atiku, through a statement signed by his media aide, Paul Ibe, condemned the remarks, calling them a direct attack on democracy.

“The Tinubu administration’s reaction to calls for democratic reform is deeply troubling. Describing opposition in a democracy with the language of the Dark Ages is unbecoming of any government that claims to uphold democratic values,” the statement read.

Atiku: ‘Democracy Should Be a Vehicle for Progress’

Atiku emphasized that the gathering of political leaders across Nigeria was aimed at promoting democratic values, ensuring credible elections, and fostering social justice. He expressed concern over the Tinubu government’s hostility toward these objectives.

“We find it curious that the Tinubu government would react with such hostility to noble ideals that seek to strengthen democracy in Nigeria. Instead of embracing dialogue and reform, they resort to dismissive and divisive rhetoric,” Atiku stated.

Criticism Over Foreign Policy Remarks

Beyond domestic political concerns, Atiku also condemned Dare’s comments on international trade.

In one of his posts, Dare attempted to interpret former U.S. President Donald Trump’s “America First” trade policy, drawing implications for Nigeria’s economic strategy.

Atiku criticized this stance, arguing that the Tinubu administration’s approach to foreign relations lacks coherence and risks damaging Nigeria’s international standing.

“It is reckless for a spokesperson of the Nigerian presidency to make careless remarks about international trade policies that could have serious diplomatic consequences,” he warned.

Call for Unity and Democratic Reforms

Atiku urged the Tinubu administration to embrace policies that unite rather than divide the nation.

He highlighted what he sees as deepening class, ethnic, and religious divisions under Tinubu’s leadership, citing the controversial tiered access to social infrastructure as an example.

“This government is the first in Nigeria’s history to categorize citizens into Band A and Band C for basic social services. Instead of exacerbating divisions, they should be working to heal and unite the nation,” Atiku said.

He called on Tinubu to prioritize democratic governance and economic stability over partisan battles.

“Nigeria’s democracy must not be hijacked by those who see power as an entitlement rather than a responsibility.

"We urge the government to focus on building a nation that works for all Nigerians, rather than engaging in attacks on those who seek positive change,” he concluded.

Atiku says Tinubu may imprison every position voice

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has sharply criticized the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu's administration for what he describes as a 'concerted campaign to silence dissenting voices' in Nigeria.

Atiku’s comments come on the heels of the recent arrests of prominent opposition figures, including activist and journalist Omoyele Sowore, and Professor Usman Yusuf, a vocal critic of the current government.

