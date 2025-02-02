Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The coordinator of the Citizens Coalition, Kelly Agaba, said the coming together of Atiku Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai, Rotimi Amaechi, Kayode Fayemi, and other political heavyweights will be the game changer in the 2027 election.

Agaba said the alliance is poised to change the narrative of the 2027 presidential election.

Kelly Agaba said Atiku Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai, and others are more strategic than those in the Tinubu's camp. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Atiku Abubakar

He said the alliance is sending shockwaves through the country's political landscape.

The political analyst stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Saturday, February 1, 2025

“A powerful alliance is brewing in Nigeria, and it's poised to change the narrative of the 2027 presidential election. The coming together of Atiku, El-Rufai, Amaechi, Fayemi, and other political heavyweights is sending shockwaves through the country's political landscape.”

He said historically, alliances have been a game-changer in Nigerian politics.

Agaba described the alliance as powerful despite the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) downplaying its impact.

The Citizens Coalition leader made reference to the merger of NPDP, ACN, a faction of APGA, and CPC to form the APC.

He said the alliance changed the narrative against the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Despite the APC's national publicity director downplaying the impact of this alliance, it's clear that the characters involved are smarter and more strategic than their counterparts in the Tinubu camp. History has shown that alliances can be a game-changer in Nigerian politics.

“In 2015, the merger of NPDP, ACN, a faction of APGA, and CPC changed the narrative against the ruling PDP. With five governors and other key players, the alliance was able to achieve what many thought was impossible.”

He concluded that there might be a repetition in 2027 with the coming together of experienced politicians.

“Fast forward to 2027, and the stakes are even higher. With around 15 governors, 22 former governors, and a league of experienced democrats.”

