Political analyst Hamma Hayatu highlights the mistake Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi's made that ensured their defeat in the 2023 presidential election

Hayatu suggests that Atiku Abubakar should team up with Peter Obi in 2027, with Obi serving as vice president, to secure the youth vote

Hayatu believes that a successful alliance in 2027 could position Obi as a future presidential candidate, paving the way for his run in 2031 or 2035

A prominent political analyst, Hamma Hayatu, has provided an in-depth analysis of the 2023 presidential elections, pinpointing a crucial misstep by Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi that hampered their prospects of winning the presidency.

Political analyst has advised Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi how best to defeat President Tinubu in 2027. Photo credit: @PeterObi/@officialABAT/@atiku

Source: Twitter

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng on Saturday, January 25, Hayatu emphasized that the failure of the two political heavyweights to reunite as running mates in the 2023 election split their voter base, weakening their chances of victory.

Atiku Abubakar, who has attempted to clinch Nigeria's presidency several times, was again a contender in 2023 as the candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

His extensive political career includes previous runs in 2007, 2019, and 2023, as well as his tenure as Nigeria's vice president from 1999 to 2007, earning him the title of a “general” in Nigerian politics.

However, despite his seasoned experience and political clout, Atiku failed to secure the presidency in 2023.

According to Hayatu, the most significant factor contributing to this loss was the failure of Atiku and Obi to unite as a joint ticket, which had worked well for them in the 2019 elections.

"The 2023 election was a missed opportunity for Atiku and Obi to combine forces again, as they did in 2019.

"Had they forged a joint ticket, they would have likely garnered more support and increased their chances of winning the presidency," Hayatu explained.

Obi, Atiku enjoined to move as a force in 2027

Reflecting on the current political dynamics in Nigeria, Hayatu stressed the importance of strategic alliances, particularly one involving Peter Obi.

Obi, who emerged as the presidential candidate for the Labour Party in 2023, has gained considerable support among Nigeria's youth and urban population, positioning him as a significant player in any future political collaboration.

"For Atiku to have a successful bid in 2027, he needs a strong, influential partner like Peter Obi. With Obi as his vice president in 2027, Atiku is more likely to secure the youth vote and expand his support base, which will be crucial in the upcoming election," Hayatu asserted.

Looking ahead, Hayatu believes that a joint ticket featuring Atiku and Obi in 2027 would pave the way for both a successful election campaign and future leadership transitions.

He suggested that Obi’s inclusion as vice president in 2027 would position him as the natural candidate for president in 2031 or even 2035.

“If Atiku and Obi work together in 2027, Obi will not only secure the necessary votes but also lay the foundation for his own presidential run in 2031 or 2035. “This is the kind of strategic move that could reshape Nigeria’s political future," Hayatu noted.

As Atiku Abubakar sets his sights on the 2027 elections, Hamma Hayatu’s advice is clear: A joint ticket with Peter Obi is essential for revitalizing Atiku’s presidential aspirations.

APC vows Tinubu's victory in 2027

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bala Ibrahim, the national publicity director of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s economic reforms are steering Nigeria’s economy towards recovery.

The APC official also said another reason Tinubu will win the 2027 election is because the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is in disarray.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng