As Nigeria moves toward the 2027 elections, discussions about a possible alliance between Atiku Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai, and Peter Obi are intensifying

Special Adviser Sunday Dare has downplayed the alliance talks, insisting that the government remains focused on delivering its promises rather than engaging in early election discussions

Hammas Hayatu has highlighted what Obi, Atiku, Kwankwaso, and El-Rufai must do to confidently battle President Tinubu in 2027

With the 2027 general elections on the horizon, political discussions are heating up over a potential alliance between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

Analysts suggest that a united opposition front could pose a serious challenge to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speculation over a merger has intensified following reports of meetings between key opposition figures.

While no official agreement has been reached, Legit.ng gathered that discussions have revolved around power-sharing strategies, regional representation, and the sacrifices each politician must make to achieve a common goal.

Presidency reacts: 'We’ll meet in 2027'

In response to the growing opposition chatter, the Presidency has dismissed the talks as premature.

Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, downplayed the speculation, urging opposition figures to focus on governance rather than elections.

“This is 2025, not 2027. If anyone thinks they can form an alliance to unseat President Tinubu, let them wait for the election. For now, we are focused on delivering on our promises to Nigerians,” Dare said.

Will an Alliance work? Experts weigh in

Political analyst Hammas Hayatu, in an exclusive interview, outlined what the trio must be willing to concede to make the alliance work.

According to him, personal ambition, party ego, and ideological differences must be sacrificed for the coalition to stand a chance.

“In coalition we are talking what is everyone bringing to the table from most recent data ? Atiku : 7M votes with nationwide political structure. Peter Obi : 6M mostly from SS and SE. Kwankwaso : Kano votes. Elrufai : Disgruntled APC element especially Buhari people.

"They need to understand that individual political strength will not win them the presidency. Atiku commands a nationwide structure but has struggled to secure outright victory."

He further noted that the biggest challenge for the opposition would be deciding on a single presidential candidate.

“Who steps down for whom? That will be the real test of commitment. Without that, an alliance is just wishful thinking,” he added.

2027: Gov Sani fires Shots at El-Rufai, Atiku, Amaechi

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Uba Sani, the governor of Kaduna state, has taken a swipe at his predecessor and the immediate past governor Nasir El-Rufai and others, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former River Governor Rotimi Amaechi.

Sani, a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state, took a swipe at the opposition over their recent alleged plan to form a coalition to remove Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu from office in the 2027 general election.

