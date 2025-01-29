The Labour Party (LP) has lambasted former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar over the alleged N50 million from All Progressives Congress (APC)

The LP National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said it is shameful for Atiku to make such a statement without tangible proof other than a 'gossip' from an unnamed source

Ifoh urged the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate and be careful in generalizing certain allegations

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) has said it is not under the payroll of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu All Progressives Congress (APC) led government.

The party said it is not aware of APC paying alleged bribes to the leadership of opposition parties in the country.

The LP National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said the party’s leadership has never received a dime from any individual or group, who are not members of the Labour Party.

Ofoh stated this while reacting to former vice president, Atiku Abubakar’s allegation that APC is offering opposition party leaders N50 million each to undermine Nigeria’s democratic process.

This was contained in a statement issued via LP X handle @NgLabour on Wednesday, January 2025.

The LP described Atiku’s statement as “demeaning, ignominious, reckless, and a letdown”

“We are shocked that a high caliber politician who has contested election all his life and is often regarded as a very experienced politician could make such a wild, unguarded, and unfounded statement. “

The LP spokesperson said the party leadership has not received any salary from anybody.

He urged Atiku to speak for himself and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and be careful in generalizing certain allegations.

“We are therefore calling on Atiku Abubakar to provide concrete evidence to substantiate his allegations without which Nigerians will be forced to take every other of his statements with a pinch of salt and politically motivated.”

Atiku, others under fire for alleged plot to overthrow Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Joint Action on Democracy (JAD) accused top politicians, including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Nasiru el-Rufai, of plotting against Nigeria’s democracy.

JAD claims the politicians are working with foreign interests, inciting protests, and attempting to force a regime change through unconstitutional means.

The group urged authorities to monitor the politicians, particularly Nasiru el-Rufai, and take legal action to prevent any destabilization efforts.

