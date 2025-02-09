"How Tinubu Can Overcome Defeat in 2027": Expert Opens Up

President Bola Tinubu's chances of being re-elected in the 2027 presidential election have been predicted to be a clear path

Tinubu's re-election prediction came amid the alleged regrouping of the opposition leaders in a move to oust the president in the 2027 election

However, Rotimi Sulyman, a public analyst, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, said Tinubu still remain undefeated, citing the sagacity of the President

President Bola Tinubu has been said to have a clear path to being re-elected in the 2027 presidential election based on his accomplishments in his first term. Rotimi Sulyman, a public analyst made the comment in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng.

According to Rotimi, President Tinubu has the chance of being re-elected based on his antecedent. He opined that the recent calls for alliances among opposition parties and top political gladiators may not be enough to unseat the president.

Rotimi Suulyman has said President Bola Tinubu has the chance of winning 2027 election Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Recall that On Monday, January 27, former Governor El-Rufai was said to have slammed the APC, stating that the party had abandoned its founding principles and instead strengthened poor leadership. On his part, Amaechi posited that President Bola Tinubu would not relinquish power to the youth without the use of force.

El-Rufai and Amaechi had commented on democratic growth in the country at a conference in Abuja. They recommended unity among the opposition party in order to defeat the ruling APC in the 2027 election.

The politicians and opposition leaders at the conference also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow the registration of new political parties as embedded in the constitution.

A group of civil society organisations organised the democracy conference. They included the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy & Development, the Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WfD), the National Peace Committee, the Advancement Centre in Africa (PAACA), and Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), and Peering Advocacy.

Also on Saturday, February 8, former Kano state governor and ex-presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) met with the immediate past minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, at his Lagos residence.

A source disclosed that the two political gladiators met to "strategies" ahead of the 2027 general elections. This is coming amid calls on the opposition to form a united front to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the next two years.

Speaking on Tinubu's fate in the 2027 election, Rotimi said:

"They say, 'Elections are not won by the opposition. They’re lost by the incumbent government.' This rings true in our case too. To a certain extent, the accomplishment of this government will determine its fate come 2027.

"However, this is Nigeria, we have our own peculiarities. Another factor is Tinubu himself. This is a man who has never lost an election in which he was on the ballot, with infiltration and mobilisation capacities other politicians can only dream of, I don't see them posing any threat to his re-election."

