Liverpool played a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League match at Anfield Stadium on Saturday, May 9

A goal from Enzo Fernandez in the 35th minute canceled Reds' Ran Graveberch strike in the 6th minute

Fans have reacted to the performance of Chelsea as they ended their six-game losing run in the Premier League

Chelsea secured a crucial point against Liverpool on matchday 36 of the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday.

In the 6th minute, Ryan Gravenberch curled an effort past Filip Jorgensen after being set up by Rio Ngumoha, despite Liverpool being without Mohamed Salah, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike.

Ryan Gravenberch scores during a Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield, England. Photo by: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC.

Source: Getty Images

Defender Virgil van Dijk later fired over from a promising position before Chelsea began to dominate possession, with Marc Cucurella seeing his powerful strike tipped away by Giorgi Mamardashvili.

In the 35th minute, the visitors equalised as Enzo Fernandez’s deep free-kick travelled through the Liverpool penalty area and bounced in off the post, with the Argentine credited for the goal despite claims of a touch from Wesley Fofana, beIN SPORTS.

The result leaves Liverpool in fourth place with 59 points, seven ahead of sixth-placed Bournemouth, while Chelsea remain ninth in the table.

The Reds moved a step closer to securing UEFA Champions League football next season, although the Anfield crowd expressed frustration at times, with loud boos heard after manager Arne Slot substituted teenage winger Ngumoha in the second half.

Arne Slot reacts to draw vs Chelsea

Liverpool manager, Arne Slot, admitted that Chelsea dominated the midfield in the second half of the match.

According to NBC Sports, Slot explained that his players started the game on a high note but ended poorly. He said:

“I think we started off really well, scored a goal, got a big chance from a set piece where we were close to scoring a 2-0.

"Then in quite a large phase of the game we struggled to control their sixes, they were constantly able to find them and set up an attack."

Enzo Fernandez celebrates during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield, England. Photo by: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC.

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng has compiled the reaction of fans following Liverpool's draw against Chelsea. Read below:

@Plancks said:

"Very poor teams. They are as poor as each other."

@aykeii1 wrote:

"Some of these Caretaker managers are doing good. Chelsea played a good game today."

@adekanye52 added:

"Liverpool can't beat ordinary Chelsea.

"What a big shame!."

@kellyeco9 said:

"Well done, Chelsea, at last, we have a point in a Premier League game. Hopefully, this should be a moral booster for the FA cup final."

@OudouchYassine wrote:

"Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea. A match so exciting that the referees decided to disallow every goal in the second half just to keep the vibes consistent. Quality content.

@Maazi_Manny added:

"Liverpool have been awful this season🥺, today’s match even showed that Wirtz does a lot more in the final third through his creativity. No one was creating chances today, hard to pass the opponent half and break in passes.

"I guess Slot will just sell players and buy new ones again this coming window."

Players who could miss Liverpool vs Chelsea

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea interim manager Calum McFarlane provided the team news ahead of Liverpool clash, confirming the return of some players and those injured.

Captain Reece James is back in contention to start, while Levi Colwill, who returned as a second-half substitute against Nottingham Forest after his ACL injury layoff, could also start.

Source: Legit.ng