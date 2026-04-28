The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has raised alarm over delays in the judgment of David Mark vs Nafiu Bala , warning that the party risks exclusion from the 2027 general elections

In a plea to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, ADC’s counsel stressed that the absence of leadership following INEC’s action has left the party vulnerable

The counsel argued that without a swift ruling, millions of Nigerians could be denied their constitutional right to participate through the ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has formally appealed to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, stressing the urgent need for a timely judgment in the case of David Mark vs Nafiu Bala.

The party’s counsel submitted a written plea highlighting the risks of delayed justice and its potential impact on the ADC’s participation in the 2027 general elections.

ADC demands timely judgment as the party warns delay threatens its participation in the 2027 general elections. Photo credit: ADCNig/DavidMark/x

Source: Twitter

Plea for timely delivery of judgment

The counsel emphasised that the appeal was heard on April 22, 2026, and judgment was reserved. However, the delay in delivering the ruling has created uncertainty for the party’s leadership and its ability to meet statutory requirements ahead of the elections.

In the plea, the counsel wrote:

“A PASSIONATE PLEA FOR THE TIMELY DELIVERY OF THE JUDGMENT IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED APPEAL TO FORESTALL THE IMPENDING IRREPARABLE HARM TO CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT OF AFRICAN DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS (ADc) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 2027 GENERAL ELECTIONS.”

INEC’s role and electoral timetable

The ADC noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), acting on a lower court judgment, had removed or de-recognised the party’s leadership. This action, according to the plea, has left the ADC without leadership despite remaining a registered political party.

The counsel further pointed out that INEC has already released its timetable for the 2027 general elections, with preparatory activities underway. The ADC’s ability to comply with these requirements, they argued, depends entirely on the timely delivery of the judgment.

Risk of exclusion from 2027 elections

The plea warned that if judgment is not delivered within three days of the letter, the ADC faces “grave and irreversible risk” of exclusion from the 2027 elections. Such exclusion, they argued, would disenfranchise millions of Nigerians who support the party’s ideals and deny them their constitutional right to freely associate and contest elections.

See the X post below:

Justice delayed is justice denied

Acknowledging the workload of the Honourable Court, the counsel stressed that in this case, “justice delayed… would amount to justice denied.” They concluded by urging the Chief Justice to intervene, noting that the political future of the ADC and the expectations of its members nationwide now hang in the balance.

Here is written plea below:

“A PASSIONATE PLEA FOR THE TIMELY DELIVERY OF THE JUDGMENT IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED APPEAL TO FORESTALL THE IMPENDING IRREPARABLE HARM TO CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT OF AFRICAN DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS (ADc) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 2027 GENERAL ELECTIONS

“We are Counsel to the African Democratic Congress, ADC, the 2nd Respondent in the above mentioned Appeal. My Lord, this appeal was graciously heard expeditiously on the 22nd April, 2026 and judgment was thereafter reserved to a date to be communicated by the court.

“However, My Lord, we are most respectfully constrained to request for my Lord's kind intervention and directive in ensuring that the judgment is rendered timeously having regard that INEC the 4th Respondent in the said appeal purportedly, acting pursuant to the judgment of the lower court in Appeal No: CA/ABJ/145/2026 acted to remove or de-recognize the leadership of the African Democratic Congress, ADC leaving the ADC without leadership at the moment even though the ADC remains a recognized registered political party in Nigeria. My Lord, we also respectfully draw Your Lordship's attention to the INEC Timetable for the 2027 General Elections and the activities in readiness which have already Commenced.

“Your Lordship's would find attached copies of the INEC Press Release the 2027 General Elections. My Lord, the ADC's ability to comply with these statutory requirements to de-recognizing the leadership of ADC and the Revised INEC Timetable for participate in the 2027 General Elections is wholly dependent on the timely delivery of the judgment in the instant Appeal.

"Without the delivery of judgment within the next three days from the date of this letter, the ADC stands the grave and irreversible risk of being excluded from participating in the 2027 General Elections. This would disenfranchise millions of Nigerians who have subscribed to the ideals of the ADC and deny them their constitutional right to freely associate and contest elections through a political party of their choice.

“My Lord, we are mindful of the enormous responsibilities and workload of this Honourable Court. We are equally aware that justice delayed, in this peculiar circumstances, would amount to justice denied. The entire political future of our client and the legitimate expectations of its members nationwide now hangs in the balance. We thank Your Lordships as we look forward for Your Lordships kind intervention.”

ADC appeals to Chief Justice, stressing that swift ruling is vital to protect constitutional rights. Photo credit: ADCNig/x

Source: Twitter

Gbajabiamila hailed over comment on ADC crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that in a statement issued on Friday and signed by its National President, Gideon Unazi, the group described the remarks as a reflection of partisan engagement, noting that they were made within the broader context of political competition.

Source: Legit.ng