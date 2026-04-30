An Australian university is offering fully funded postgraduate scholarships to international students, including Nigerians, for the 2026 academic year

The scholarship package includes a high annual stipend, research funding, and relocation support for successful applicants

Eligible candidates are required to meet academic and research criteria, with applications open until October 31, 2026

A university in Australia is offering a wide range of generous scholarships to international students, including Nigerians, for the 2026 academic year.

The Australian university is called Monash University. It is one of the country's prestigious Group of Eight (Go8) universities that is ranked among the top 50 globally.

A university in Australia is offering scholarships to students in Nigeria. Photo credit: Mediaphotos/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The university is inviting applications for the prestigious Sir James McNeill Postgraduate Research Scholarship (SJMN) for the 2026 academic session.

This fully funded scholarship, established in memory of the late Sir James McNeill, who had a strong association with the university, is targeted at outstanding graduate research students (Master’s and PhD by research) whose projects are both environmentally responsible and socially beneficial.

Australian University scholarship Value for 2026

The James McNeil Scholarship provides a total package worth tens of millions of Naira annually:

Living Allowance (Stipend): AUD $53,608 per annum (about N53 million per year)

Research Allowance: AUD $1,500 per annum (N1.5 million)

Relocation Allowance: Up to AUD $2,000 (for international students moving to Australia)

Full or partial tuition fee support (often combined with other Monash scholarships)

An Australian University offers scholarships worth millions of naira. Photo credit: MediaPhotos, DMEPhotography/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The scholarship is renewable for the standard duration of the research degree, subject to satisfactory academic progress. It is awarded once every two years.

Eligibility criteria for Monash University scholarship

To qualify for the James McNeil Scholarship, applicants must:

Be an international student, Australian citizen, New Zealand citizen, Australian permanent resident, or Australian humanitarian visa holder.

Be undertaking a full-time Master’s or Doctoral research degree at Monash University.

Submit a scholarship application in the year the scholarship is offered.

Conduct research that is environmentally responsible and socially beneficial.

Meet Monash University’s competitive scholarship selection criteria (based on academic excellence, research outputs, and prior research experience).

Satisfy Monash English language proficiency requirements.

The application deadline is on October 31, 2026.

Important Note: This prestigious scholarship is awarded during the 31 October scholarship round only. Eligible applicants are automatically considered for nomination by their faculty.

How to apply for James McNeil Scholarship

Apply for admission into a graduate research programme at Monash University. Submit a scholarship application at the same time (a single application is used for both admission and scholarship consideration). No separate application is needed specifically for the James McNeil Scholarship, as you will be automatically considered where eligible.

Interested Nigerian students are encouraged to start their application early, secure a strong research proposal aligned with environmental and social impact, and contact potential supervisors at Monash University.

This opportunity comes as a major relief for many Nigerian students seeking fully funded postgraduate research opportunities abroad, especially in a country like Australia known for high-quality education and post-study work visas.

Nigerian student receives Canada admission

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a student from Ibadan, Osokoya Foreoluwahan John, scored 365 out of 400 in the 2026 UTME.

He then secured admission to study Mechatronics Engineering at Ontario Tech University in Canada.

He is now seeking financial support from the public or any kind of sponsorship that will assist him in getting to the North American country.

Source: Legit.ng