Barrister Ifeanyi Nworie, the former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi state, has resigned from the PDP

Nworie dumped the PDP, alongside his supporters for the APC as crisis tears the party apart in Ebonyi

The defectors were welcomed into the APC by the state chairman of the ruling party Chief Stanley Emegha, who cautioned them against acts that would destroy the party

The immediate-past acting chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi state, Barr. Ifeanyi Nworie, alongside his supporters, has dumped the PDP and moved to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ex-PDP chairman, supporters move to APC

Welcoming Barrister Nworie to the party during a civic reception organised in his honour by the people of Ezza South local government area (LGA), the state chairman of the APC, Chief Stanley Emegha called for continued support for the state governor to achieve his dreams and agenda for the people of Ebonyi.

According to him, the crisis and bitterness do not benefit anyone.

He added that he has also approached the governorship candidate of the opposition PDP in the 2023 general election, Mr. Ifeanyichukwuma Odii to join hands with Governor Francis Nwifuru to move the state forward.

As reported by Leadership, Emegha urged the Ezza South LGA chairman and other stakeholders of the party to ensure that those who joined the party are all accommodated and carried along in the activities of the party.

He maintained that the APC is a disciplined party, and urged the defectors to be mindful of their action while warning against acts that would bring crisis within the party.

Chairman of Ezza South LGA, Mrs. Euphemia Nwali said that the development stride of Governor Nwifuru since the inception of his administration has continued to attract people from the opposition parties to the APC.

