Amid its internal crisis, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was hit with a wave of defections in 2024 and the first week of 2025 as top party chieftains defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Full list: PDP chieftains who resigned from party

Osita Chidoka, a former minister and Delta lawmaker, Honourable Ibori-Suenu, was among those who announced their resignation from the PDP in 2024.

While some hinged their decision on the party's internal crisis, others maintained that they needed to rediscover and secure their political standing in the polity and form an alliance with the ruling party ahead of the 2027 general election.

Interestingly, the ruling APC leadership recently revealed that more chieftains, including PDP governors, will decamp to the APC before 2027 due to its unending internal party crisis.

To make matters worse, a prominent chieftain of the PDP and former governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has vowed to work for the APC in 2027, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election.

However, this article by Legit.ng present a list of top PDP bigwigs who resigned from the PDP in recent times;

1. Osita Chidoka

In a significant political move, Osita Chidoka, a former minister of aviation, announced his resignation from the PDP in December 2024.

The PDP — Nigeria’s main opposition party — has been rocked by a crisis that started in 2022.

Chidoka made this disclosure during his appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, November 29, 2024.

But the Anambra politician stated that he is stepping away from politics to dedicate his efforts to the Athena Centre, an NGO.

2. Samben Nwosu

The PDP suffered a major defection in January 2025, when Mr Samben Nwosu, the party's chieftain in Anambra state, resigned his membership.

As reported by The Guardian, Nwosu, a party foundation member, announced his resignation in a letter addressed to the Otolo Ward I, Nnewi secretariat, which was shared with newsmen in Awka, the state capital.

In the letter, he explained that recent events had led him to reassess his position within the party, despite many years of dedication to its ideals of promoting democracy.

3. Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu

Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, is the lawmaker representing Ethiope East/West Federal Constituency of Delta state.

Legit.ng reported earlier that Ibori-Suenu dumped the PDP and announced her defection to the APC in a letter addressed to the speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, which was read on the floor of the House on Thursday, December 5, 2024.

The daughter of James Ibori, former Delta state governor, recently declared the PDP dead and vowed to "bury" the party in her constituency.

4. Bolaji Abdullahi

Bolaji Abdullahi, a former minister of sports and youth development, recently resigned from the PDP and noted that he is yet to decide which political platform to pitch his tent with.

Abdullahi confirmed dumping the PDP on Monday, December 16, 2024, in a letter dated December 16 and addressed to the PDP ward chairman in Ubadawaki, Kwara state.

5. Abia Onyike

In a surprising twist of events, Abia Onyike, a former Commissioner in Ebonyi state, announced his resignation from the PDP and to join the ruling APC.

Onyike made this move in November 2024 at a formal ceremony held in Owutu Edda Ward in Edda Local Government Area.

Onyike has a long history with the PDP, having served as Special Adviser on Media Relations under former Governor Sam Egwu and as Commissioner for Information under Governor Martin Elechi, Vanguard reported.

6. Kabiru Classic

Kabiru Classic, a former House of Representatives member, dumped the PDP and joined the APC in Zamfara state.

Classic represented Anka/Talata Mafara Federal Constituency from 2019-2023. He cited the lack of justice and fairness in Zamfara's PDP chapter as his reason for defecting.

Classic defected with his party's structure alongside 10 out 11 chieftains in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of the state.

7. Abubakar Gumi

The ruling APC secured an additional seat in the House of Representatives following the defection of Abubakar Gumi from the PDP.

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas announced the news during the plenary session on Wednesday, October 29, 2024, reading Gumi’s defection letter on the House floor.

8. Chris Nkwonta

Chris Nkwonta, representing Abia's Ukwa East/Ukwa West federal constituency, abandoned the PDP and moved to the APC. He announced his resignation on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.

His defection sparked crisis in the House of Representatives as the deputy minority leader Aliyu Madaki protested, citing Section 68 of the Constitution, which requires a party crisis for defection.

