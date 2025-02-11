Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - A member of the house of representatives, Amos Magaji, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Magaji representative for the Java/Zango Kataf Federal Constituency in Kaduna State.

Amos Magaji says his defection to the APC is due to ongoing disputes within the PDP.

Source: Twitter

The federal lawmaker said his departure from the PDP was due to ongoing disputes within the party.

He said the crisis rocking the PDP has remained unaddressed at both the national and local levels.

Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the house, announced Magaji’s defection in a letter read on the floor of the lower legislative chamber on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

