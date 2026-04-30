FCCPC investigated a viral bread review claiming two-month freshness amid legal threats against the reviewer

The baker sued the consumer for ₦50 million following alarming claims about bread quality and safety

FCCPC emphasised consumer rights, including the right to information and legal recourse in food safety matters

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has reacted to the viral bread review about the quality and safety of consuming the product.

A lady, Love Doshima, in aviralvideo claimed that a loaf of bread she bought remained fresh for over two months.

Bread review sparks FCCPC investigation after viral sensation. Photo credit: @lovedooshimaa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The baker reportedly sued the lady for ₦50 million in the aftermath of the review.

The FCCPC’s Director, Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, said the agency has commenced an investigation into a viral bread review.

As reported by Channels Television, Ijagwu made this during an interview on The Morning Brief on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

Ijagwu disclosed that the FCCPC’s surveillance and investigation department and legal services are on the matter.

“People could exercise their right to that extent, but in the particular case on the bread issue, let me tell you, those kinds of things raised certain red flags with us, and as soon as we got wind of it, our surveillance and investigation department and even our legal services were up to ensure that certain things happened.”

He said the FCCPC worked with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to take a sample of the particular bread for further analysis

Ijagwu disclosed that ECCPC ensured the lady’s release after she was reportedly arrested over the matter.

He emphasized that the law ensures that consumers are provided with information and the right to be heard.

“If a consumer suffers anything, definitely the consumer has a right to make certain representations.

“We would look at those issues within the confines of our law as a right to information and the right to be heard, and that is even a right to redress by implication because the right to be heard is part of a right to redress.”

Viral bread reviewer released from police custody

Recall that the viral lady who got arrested by a bread brand after she uploaded a video claiming that a loaf of bread she bought remained fresh for over two months on the shelf has been released.

The update was shared by celebrity lawyer Inibehe Effiong on April 21, 2026, after a series of controversies and lawsuits by the bread brand in question.

The recent update about Love Dooshima's releases stirred a series of reactions among social media users.

How bread is becoming daily Poison, researchers lament

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that findings showed that most bread brands in Ado-Ekiti, Ile-Ife, Port Harcourt, Yobe, and Lagos contain over 0.05mg/kg of potassium bromate.

This is despite the warning issued by NAFDAC for bakeries to stop using saccharine and bromate in bread production.

NAFDAC warned that those caught would be closed down, but the Professional Bakers Association of Nigeria (PBAN) claimed that its members produce safe, quality bread under hygienic conditions.

Source: Legit.ng