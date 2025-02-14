The PDP has again been hit with another heavy defection as three federal lawmakers joined the ruling APC in Kaduna state

The lawmakers Honourable Henry Mara, Emmanuel Kantiok and Samuel Kambai, hinged their decision on the quality leadership of Governor Uba Sani-led APC government in Kaduna state

The lawmaker's defection came barely 24-hours after Garba Koko, a House of Representatives member, quit the PDP and moved to the APC

Three House of Assembly members elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna state, have defected along with their supporters, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The three federal lawmakers dumped the PDP for the APC in Kaduna state. Photo credit: Samuel Kambai, Emmanuel Kantiok, Henry Mara

Why the lawmakers dump PDP, join APC

The three lawmakers are identified as Henry Mara, representing Jaba Constituency, Emmanuel Kantiok, representing Zonkwa Constituency), and Samuel Kambai, representing Zango constituency.

As reported by The Punch, the federal lawmakers announced their defection on Thursday, February 13, at their various wards.

In an interview, the three lawmakers said that their defection was to align with the party at the state level because of the sterling leadership and performance exhibited by Governor Uba Sani.

The lawmakers stated that the political future of their constituents was sacrosanct and they believed that they would serve their people better in the ruling party.

Mara declared that the PDP’s dominance in Southern Kaduna has “rapidly crumbled.”

“A major realignment in the power structure of the etate House of Assembly is looming as we’re expecting more opposition to dump the PDP for APC,” Mara stated.

Their defection came just two days after Garba Koko, a lawmaker representing the people of Besse/Maiyama Yema federal constituency in Kebbi state and Amos Magaji, the lawmaker representing Zangon Kataf/Jaba Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, defected to the APC.

5 federal lawmakers join APC

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, spokesperson for the PDP National Youth Group, expressed concern over the latest defection of five lawmakers in the National Assembly.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Akinniyi suggested that the lawmakers should be punished for their decision and their seats in the House of Representatives should be declared vacant.

Four Labour Party lawmakers and PDP chieftain Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, the daughter of the former governor of Delta state James Ibori, were the lawmakers that defected to the APC.

