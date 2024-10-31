Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - Ned Nwoko, senator representing Delta north, has said “the fact is that the average Igbo person feels marginalised" and would be satisfied with the creation of a new southeast or south-south state.

Nwoko said while speaking on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme on Wednesday night, October 30, monitored by Legit.ng.

The lawmaker representing Delta North in the senate, Senator Ned Nwoko, had presented a bill for the creation of Anioma state. Photo credit: Senator Prince Ned Nwoko

Source: UGC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain who has been leading the call for the establishment of Anioma state explained that Igbo ancestors are involved.

He said:

''To have a state is what our ancestors have been clamouring for over 50 years.

“We the Aniomas are Igbos, largely Igbos. We will be the sixth Ndigbo state; we are getting the support from southeast.

“The fact is, federal government is going to create one state. They will create one state. But that wanted to be created to assuage the Igbos because they’ve been marginalised. Southeast is the only zone that has five states. Others have six states, except northwest that has seven.”

He continued:

“And if you listen to the youths who are killing; who are maiming, those who are in IPOB or ESN and the rest of them, what are they clamouring for? What are their outcries? They are talking about people being marginalised. And one of the areas of people being marginalised is that they have fewer states than others.

“So if we the Igbos on the other side of the river, they call us Bendel Igbos or western Igbos, if we also have a state that could become the sixth state or southeast or even if it is going to be the seventh state in south-south, at least, at least.”

Watch Nwoko's interview below:

Reps pass bill to create new state

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the house of representatives took a step toward creating a new state in the country's southeast geo-political zone.

Lawmakers passed a bill for the first reading of the creation of Orlu state. It is now set for a second reading.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng