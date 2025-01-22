Senator Ned Nwoko representing Delta North has finally dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Aniocha North LGA, Delta state - The federal lawmaker representing Delta North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Ned Nwoko, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Nwoko defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

The federal lawmaker announced his defection from the PDP to APC in his hometown of Idumuje Ugboko, Aniocha North local government area of Delta state.

According to Daily Trust, Nwodo declared his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda during his defection.

“I believe in the vision of the Renewed Hope agenda under President Tinubu. It aligns with the aspirations of Nigerians.”

Nwoko’s defection means that all three senators representing Delta state including Ede Dafinone, and Joel Onowakpo Thomas are now members of the APC.

The lawmaker’s Director of Communications, Hon. Gloria Okolugbo, said Nwoke decided to defect to the APC after being frustrated with the PDP’s inability to support his developmental goals for the Anioma people.

Okulugbo made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, January 19, The Sun reports.

She explained that Nwoke had a series of consultative meetings with stakeholders, supporters, and constituents in Delta North before making the decision.

“Senator Ned Nwoko came prepared to serve and deliver the dividends of good governance to the Anioma people, but regrettably, he has not enjoyed the cooperation and support of his party, the PDP, in pursuing this vision.”

Nwoko’s spokesperson highlighted the lack of support for the Okpai Independent Power Plant (IPP) step-down to provide electricity to over 60 communities, and the Ogwashi-Uku Dam to ensure water supply in the region as some of the vital projects that led to the grievances.

Okulugbo said that the federal lawmaker sees no need to remain in the PDP where his campaign promises to the people cannot be fulfilled.

“This decision is not just about politics but about delivering on his electoral promises.”

