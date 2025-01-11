The leadership of the APC and the PDP in Delta state are at loggerheads over Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s alleged defection

While the APC has described the defection rumours as speculations, Delta PDP accused the opposition party in the state of spreading baseless propaganda

PDP chieftain and Delta state commissioner for information, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, released a statement on Saturday, to clarify the defection rumours

The Delta state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has responded to the All Progressives Congress (APC) over rumours of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s alleged defection.

Delta Governor Oborevwori's alleged defection stirs fresh controversy in the state, APC and PDP trade words. Photo credit: Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori

Alleged defection: Delta PDP accuses APC of propaganda

In recent days, speculations swirl about Oborevwori's alleged defection to the APC, interestingly, the governor dismissed the claims in a statement released and signed by his chief press secretary, Mr Festus Ahon.

Also, the APC, in a statement signed by its state publicity secretary, Mr Valentine Onojeghuo, and made available to journalists in Asaba, the Delta state capital, on Thursday, January 9, described Oborevwori’s alleged plans to join their party, as speculation.

In a swift reaction to the APC's statement, a member of the PDP and Delta state commissioner for information, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, in a statement on Saturday, January 11, in Asaba, described the APC as a party suffering from incontinence and cannot help itself.

As reported by The Punch, Osuoza accused the APC of relying on unfounded claims rather than facts.

He pointed out the APC’s apparent unease with the governor’s rising political stature and the increasing support for his leadership.

The statement read:

“When an institution that is expected to conduct itself based on informed facts begins to act and react based on speculation or rumour, we must see that something must have gone wrong with its medulla, its core.”

Osuoza added that APC’s condition was worsened by the acknowledgement of Oborevwori’s outstanding performance and rising profile in the national political sphere, stressing that why would Delta APC not pee in the pants when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has come publicly to acknowledge, describe and commend Oborevwori as a governor for all.

“They are only hoping to survive through unintelligent propaganda as they are currently engaged in. Pitifully for them, it will not work”, he added.

