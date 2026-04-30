A young lady shared her experience regarding the disciplinary actions she faced for celebrating her birthday with a cake while at the university

The former Deeper Life Bible Church member stated that her parents cautioned her and church leaders questioned her actions

The video gathered over 39,000 views as other social media users shared their personal experiences with the church’s doctrines

A Nigerian lady identified as @blessingnwankwo72 has shared a video on TikTok narrating the consequences she faced after receiving her first birthday cake.

The university student revealed that the simple celebration led to a series of disciplinary encounters within her church and family.

A former Deeper Life member shares how church disciplined her over birthday cake. Photo: @blessingnwankwo72

Source: TikTok

In the video published on April 29, the lady spoke directly to the camera to describe the events that followed her birthday.

She explained that as a member of the Deeper Life Bible Church at the time, the presence of a cake was viewed with concern by both her parents and the church authority.

The church discipline

According to her, the situation escalated to the point where she was questioned by church leaders. She further revealed that she was "preached in church" as part of the correction for her actions.

The creator noted that her parents also cautioned her regarding the celebration. The story has since gone viral, sparking a conversation about the strict doctrines and varying experiences of members within the denomination.

Watch her TikTok video below:

Social media reacts

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

Nyphemmybliss said:

"seems your deeper life is different from mine. I celebrated birthdays with cake till I was 10, with pictures and cool party."

Eric Miracle🇳🇬🇧🇯 wrote:

"seems like that's your parents understanding my dad is a pastor in deeper life I always celebrate my birthday at home, school and church right from children class."

BabyG asked:

"pls I want to know if deeper life do post pre- wedding photos?"

Bridesmaid shares experience at Deeper Life wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady gave details of a wedding of Deeper Life Church members, which she attended as a bridesmaid.

In a two-part video on TikTok, the lady said she was shocked that there was no wedding cake or spraying of money at the reception.

Source: Legit.ng