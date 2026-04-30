Aliko Dangote has endorsed Ogun West senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola for the 2027 gubernatorial election

Yayi has officially entered the Ogun 2027 governorship race after obtaining the ruling APC nomination forms

Reactions surfaced on social media, with some commenters raising questions about Dangote's endorsement motives and implications

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Abeokuta, Ogun State - Ahead of the 2027 election, Aliko Dangote, founder and president of the Dangote Group, has endorsed Solomon Adeola, the senator representing Ogun West and popularly known as Yayi.

Legit.ng reports that Aliko's primary oil business is the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals, a 650,000 barrels-per-day (BPD) integrated complex in Lagos, which is touted as the world's largest single-train refinery. The facility produces Euro-V quality gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and polypropylene.

Aliko Dangote endorses Ogun West senator Solomon Adeola (Yayi) ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @Delitejournal

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on Thursday, April 30, by digital creator Ayekooto Akindele, Yayi was seen alongside Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and other political stakeholders.

Yayi is Governor Abiodun's preferred candidate for the 2027 Ogun State gubernatorial election.

The billionaire businessman said in the clip:

"We endorse you (referring to Yayi) 100%.”

The trending Dangote video can be watched below:

Reactions trail Dangote’s Yayi endorsement

Meanwhile, several Nigerians on X and Facebook have reacted to Dangote’s endorsement of Yayi.

Legit.ng captured some comments below:

@aoidowu1309 posted on X:

"These are the type of leaders we need, the people who are already thinking on how to put the state ahead."

Babatunde Johnson wrote on X:

"Most people in our age group who know Aliko Dangote understand that there has never been a time in history when he has publicly displayed his political affiliation in this manner. This feels like a genuine display of public affection. He and Senator Yayi must be very close, I think the only other person he might do this for, besides Senator Yayi, would be Femi Otedola."

@talker_io commented on X:

"Dangote doesn't follow anybody for 'mad motion'; this is pure business positioning. Ogun is home to his biggest investments (cement, refinery plans, potential seaport). After the Ibikunle Amosun drama, he's ensuring a friendly successor. Smart capitalism, not charity. Yayi get the bag? Time go tell."

@Aladecho5 wrote on X:

"Isn't this dangerous? What if Yayi loses the election? Will Dangote get the necessary support for his investments in Ogun state? I think he is playing a dangerous game."

Ogun politician Yayi receives endorsement from Aliko Dangote ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @PoojaMedia

Source: Twitter

Yayi picks APC nomination forms

On Tuesday, April 28, Yayi picked up the N50 million governorship nomination forms of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 Ogun State governorship election.

As reported by Blueprint, the forms were obtained on his behalf, signalling his official entry into the race for the Ogun State governorship.

Suleiman Argungu, the APC national organising secretary, presented the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to Adeola’s proxy at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

Yayi meets Iyabo Obasanjo

The adopted consensus governorship candidate of the APC in Ogun, Yayi, on Monday, April 27, met with Iyabo Obasanjo, seeking her support ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Obasanjo was among the APC governorship aspirants before the April 13 strategic caucus meeting of the party, where Governor Abiodun announced the third-term senator representing Ogun West as the party’s consensus candidate.

Yayi, during a visit to the former president's daughter in Abeokuta on Tuesday, April 28, was accompanied by two former deputy governors, Segun Adesegun and Salmot Badru, among others, The Punch noted.

Read more on Dangote

Dangote refinery: Ayodele predicts fresh fuel scarcity

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, advised that Nigeria should not rely solely on Dangote’s oil refinery.

Primate Ayodele stated that if Nigeria does not produce and refine Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, fuel could become scarce, warning that “there would be another scarcity.”

Source: Legit.ng