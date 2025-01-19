Senator Ned Nwoko is all set to dump the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Legit.ng gathered that the imminent defection is all about 2027 politics and purported threats to his return ticket to the senate

The federal lawmaker who is the husband of actress Regina Daniels is expected to make an official announcement soon regarding his party allegiance

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

Asaba, Delta state - Ahead of the 2027 general elections, Ned Munir Nwoko, the senator representing Delta North, is reportedly set to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

As reported on Saturday, January 18, by Premium Times, Nwoko confirmed his decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Strong indications have emerged Senator Ned Nwoko has concluded arrangements to dump his party, the PDP for the ruling APC. Photos credit: Regina Daniels

Source: Instagram

Ned Nwoko heads to APC

If he defects, the APC will have all three senators in the state in its fold as the senators representing Delta Central and Delta South senatorial districts won their seats on the platform of APC in the 2023 elections.

Nwoko’s relationship with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and the Delta state No.1 citizen's godfather/predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has not been cordial of late. This has to do with the alleged marginalisation of Nwoko and his constituency by the governor who prefers, instead to focus attention on the interests of his godfather, Okowa.

Both former Governor Okowa and Nwoko hail from Delta North.

Okowa, a defeated PDP vice presidential candidate in the 2023 election, is said to be eyeing the Delta North senatorial seat in the coming 2027 election. The seat is currently occupied by Nwoko.

Snapshot of Ned Nwoko

Before being a senator, Nwoko was a member of the house of representatives between 1999 and 2003 representing Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency, Delta state.

Nwoko made an entry into Nigeria's political scene when he was elected member of the house of representatives between 1999 and 2003.

Nwoko has several wives and many children: Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is his latest wife.

Widely believed to be a billionaire, Nwoko has contributed to the empowerment and education of youths, especially in his geopolitical zone. In 2019, he reportedly donated $273,000 (N100 million) for the rehabilitation of failed portions of the road linking the south-east to the nation's capital, Abuja.

Read more on Ned Nwoko:

Ned Nwoko backs creation of Anioma state

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nwoko said “the fact is that the average Igbo person feels marginalised" and would be satisfied with the creation of a new southeast or south-south state.

The PDP chieftain who has been leading the call for the establishment of Anioma state explained that Igbo ancestors are involved.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng