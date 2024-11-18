The ruling APC has secured four out of five states in the governorship elections conducted under Tinubu's government

Nigeria's main oppsotion party, the PDP has secured only one state which is the Bayelsa state led by Governor Douye Diri

This article presents the full list of the states as APC continues its stronghold in Nigerian politics, with victories in Edo and Ondo states in the off-cycle gubernatorial elections

After President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s inauguration on May 29, 2023, five states have conducted gubernatorial elections.

Reports disclosed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged as the winner in four out of five states governorship elections were conducted under Tinubu's FG so far.

Some states are holding gubernatorial elections outside of the general election conducted since 2023.

The Nigerian Tribune reported that off-cycle elections are held outside of the general election timetable. Every four years, Nigeria has presidential, National Assembly, gubernatorial and state house of assemblies elections at the same time.

The last general election was held in February 25, 2023 and some governors were elected into office, not all the states participated in the poll.

This is due to some issues that arose during elections in several states, resulting in an off-cycle election. Among these states are Bayelsa, Kogi, Anambra, Imo, Osun, Ondo, Edo, and Ekiti.

What led to off-cycle elections in these states?

In 1999, Nigeria returned to Democracy, and elections were held simultaneously in all states of the federation. Several candidates who were dissatisfied with the outcome petitioned the court to reclaim their mandate.

The electoral petition tribunal requested the dismissal of several governors, and other states with challenged results held re-elections.

This is how the eight Nigerian states became off-cycle electoral states.

List of elections conducted since Tinubu’s inauguration

On November 11, 2023, gubernatorial elections were held in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states and in 2024, elections were held in Edo ad Ondo states.

Bayelsa state

Bayelsa state was the first states off-cycle polls was conducted in 2023.

16 political parties participated in the gubernatorial elections with 2 females and 14 males.

The major contenders are incumbent Diri Duoye of the PDP, Eradiri Udengmobofa of the Labour Party, Timipre Sylva of the APC, and Ogege Mercy of the APP (female).

PDP's Diri was declared the winner of the Bayelsa state governorship election held on Saturday, Novemer 11, 2023.

INEC REC in the state, Obo Effanga, declared Diri after winning six of the eight local governments in the state.

Diri, polled a total of 175,196 votes to defeat 15 other candidates including his closest rival, Chief Timipre Sylva of the APC.

Sylva came second, with 110,108 votes and Udengs, came a distant third with 905 votes.

Kogi state

Kogi, on the other hand, had 18 candidates, 17 men, and 1 woman in the race to replace Yahaya Bello who has served two terms (spent 8 years in office).

The major contenders were Usman Ododo of the APC, Dino Melaye of the PDP and Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Others were, Leke Abejide (ADC), Idoko Ilona (APGA), and Suleiman Fatima (ZLP).

INEC officially declared Ahmed Ododo as the winner of the Saturday, November 11, governorship election in Kogi state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Ododo winner of the governorship election held on November 11, 2023 having scored a total vote of 446, 237.

According to the returning officer, Johnson Urama, Ododo had a total of 446,237 votes to defeat his closest rival, SDP's Ajaka, who polled 259,052 votes. Melaye came third with 46,362 votes.

Imo state

17 political parties were on the ballot for the Imo state governorship election and Hope Uzodimma, the incumbent, was a major contender who was seeking re-election.

The election features Odunzeh Ben (NNPP candidate, Achonu Nneji of the LP (PWD), Anyanwu Samuel of the PDP, and Uzodimma of the APC, vying for the seat.

Uzodimma, a former Senator for Orlu (Imo West) and the incumbent governor of the state since 2020 was declared winner of the 2019 governorship poll.

After collation, INEC announced Uzodimma as the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Imo state.

Uzodimma secured all the 27 local government areas in the state and scored 540, 308 votes.

According to INEC, the PDP candidate, Samuel Anyanwu, got a total of 71,503 votes and came a distant second, while the Labour Party candidate, Athan Achonu, scored a total of 64,081 votes.

Edo state

The first off-cycle elections in 2024, featured 17 candidates, consisting of 16 males and one female in Edo state.

The major candidates on the ballot were Senator Monday Okpebholo of the APC, Asue Ighodalo of the PDP, Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party, and Tom Iseghohi of Action Alliance.

At the end of the collation, INEC announced Monday Okpebholo, the APC governorship candidate, as the winner of the Edo state governorship election 2024.

INEC on Sunday, September 22, announced that Okpebholo won 11 out of the 18 LGAs of the state.

According to INEC, the APC candidate polled 291,667 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, came second with 247,274 votes. Meanwhile, Labour Party's Olumide Akpata emerged third with 22,763 votes.

Ondo state

17 candidates battle for the number one seat of power in the Sunshine state.

The major candidates on the ballot include APC’s Lucky Aiyedatiwa, PDP’s Agboola Ajayi, Olorunfemi Ayodele of the Labour Party, Akingboye Bamidele of the SDP and Abbas Mimiko of ZLP.

But on Sunday, November 17, INEC announced the incumbent governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the winner of the Ondo state governorship election held on Saturday, November 19.

Prof Olayemi Akinwunmi, INEC's presiding officer in the election, announced Aiyedatiwa as the winner of the 18 local governments in the state with total votes of 366,781.

Coming close in the election was Agboola Ajayi, the candidate of the PDP, who came second with 117, 845 votes.

