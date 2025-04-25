When Busoye Opegbemi, Matthias and Busoye Tolulope Matthew told the general public that they are twins and that they graduated from the University of Ibadan on the same day, many people got curious.

Busoye Opegbemi, Matthias and Busoye Tolulope Matthew studied electrical engineering. Photo credit: X/@busoyeom.

The story got more interesting when the twins revealed that they studied the same course at UI.

Also, not only did they study the same course, they graduated with the same grade, two of them finishing with first-class degrees from the premium UI.

A lot of people wanted to know more about them and to hear the story of their experiences as twins on the same campus.

In an interview with Legit.ng, the twin brothers shared the fascinating story of what it was like navigating their studies on the same campus.

Both Matthias and Mathew studied electrical engineering and graduated with a CGPA of 3.94 each.

Why we studied the same course, say Nigerian twins

Speaking to Legit.ng, Matthias said their decision to study the same course was influenced by their mother.

He said:

"We were good in maths, physics, and chemistry, so we knew that engineering was always a very big choice, though some other courses came to mind, but in the end, we boiled down to engineering. We ended up going for electrical and electronic engineering because of my mum's advice, we campaigned for it because of the economic situation of things in Nigeria, and she wanted us to do something that, in case all else failed, something we could actually be self-employed in, like open a shop. So electrical engineering was what we thought about."

His brother, Mathew, corroborated the story, noting that their mother wanted them to study a course which would make them self-employed upon graduation.

He told Legit.ng:

"By the time we got to SS3, we were doing really well in subjects like mathematics, physics, and chemistry. In Nigeria, where engineering often stands out as one of the most practical and respectable career paths, it naturally became an option. With our older brother already in Mechanical Engineering, my mother encouraged us to also pursue engineering, but not the same exact course. She believed that Electrical Engineering had great potential, especially because it offered opportunities to be self-employed after graduation, whether by opening a shop, offering services, or selling electrical parts."

Twins share experience of being in the same campus

According to the young graduates who are from Oyo state, being twins on the same campus was exciting, but sometimes frustrating.

According to Mathias, many people sometimes mix them up, not knowing who is who due to their physical resemblance.

His words:

"School as twins was like every other thing as twins. I was really used to it. We were really used to it, so it wasn't a big deal. We had some people who would mix us up, I mean, making several mistakes in terms of our names and documents, and even within the class. So it was really, it was kind of strange to us as well. I mean, we were used to it, so."

But Mathisa said it felt nice having his brother always around because they were always in the same class.

According to him, having his twin brother in the same school and in the same department gave him the assurance that he had a backbone.

He said:

"Having him in the same class was really helpful, I knew that there was always someone that would help me or someone that I could get something from, so there was always that backbone in class. As much as this made some things easier, it also made some things a bit more difficult when things got mixed up and confusing, and the fact that I have to explain things or try to tell someone that I'm not him or explain I'm a twin was a bit weird, fun, and difficult."

Poeple constantly mixed us up

Also speaking on their experience, Mathew expresses a similar opinion to Mathias. He said having to be mixed up sometimes was exhausting.

When asked what is next for them, the twins said they all want to further their studies up to the PhD level.

Interestingly, both of them are interested in artificial intelligence (AI) and they are ready to explore the field to its fullest.

The twins said their mother had an influence on the course they studied. Photo credit: X/@busoyeom.

Mathew told Legit.ng:

"As an embedded systems engineer, I plan to continue my academics as a PhD student in Computer Architecture and Edge AI."

Nigerian twins ready to explore AI after graduating from UI

Mathias also said he would like to become an embedded system engineer in the future.

He told Legit.ng:

"Future prospects in terms for me is to become one of the world-leading embedded AI engineers in terms of building real-world solutions using artificial intelligence systems, getting them to interface with the world. The goal is to try to advance my knowledge in this field, to pursue a master's or a PhD in a top university, to deepen my understanding and my knowledge in this field and to build more projects. I hope to build the next big thing one day."

When asked to mention the similarities he shares with his brother, Mathias said there are a lot of things that make them similar.

For instance, he said both he and Mathew love mathematics. He also said they have different handwriting, but they both write badly.

His words:

"We share a lot of similarities from our DNA to some of our physical traits. I mean, from our face, our look, many traits are very similar, also some aren't. I mean, we're both smart. We're both into math and some similar interests. Also we have bad handwriting, different handwriting but both bad. Other things, we have some friends in common. We both play football, we like games, and we both like playing."

Apart from making the same CGPA, Mathias and Mathew were named the joint best graduating students in their department.

