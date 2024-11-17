Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

Akure, Ondo state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday morning, November 17, said the re-commencement of collation of the Ondo state governorship election results would start by 12 noon.

The collation officer, Prof Olayemi Akinwunmi, disclosed this in Akure, the Ondo state capital, while giving an update on the electoral body’s plans.

According to Akinwunmi, the commission is optimistic that the whole exercise should be concluded by Sunday afternoon.

Prof. Akinwunmi said:

"I think we can just adjourn till 12 noon please, two remaining local governments are not here yes, so we adjourn till 12 noon. The local governments, Ilaje and Ese Odo are very far, so we need to give the time to arrive here, but we resume 12 noon."

Legit.ng understands that the remaining results were being delayed due to movement difficulty in some riverine parts of the state. Ilaje, Ese Odo, and Odigbo are the local government areas (LGAs) left.

Ondo state governor and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lucky Ayedatiwa, is so far leading in 15 local government areas as the INEC announced the results of Saturday’s governorship election. His closest challenger is Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ondo: INEC uploads 99.03% of results

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that more than 98% of polling unit results from the Ondo state governorship election have been uploaded to INEC's result viewing (IReV) portal.

Hundreds of polling unit (PU) results had been submitted on the portal. Results of the election are trickling in from different polling units across the state.

