Douye Diri of the PDP has finally been declared the winner of the Bayelsa State governorship election held on Saturday

INEC REC in the state, Obo Effanga, declared Diri after winning six of the eight local governments in the state

Diri, who is the current governor of the state, has won his re-election bid, defeating Timipre Sylva of the APC and Obo Effanga of the Labour Party

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Yenagoa, Bayelsa - Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state has been declared the winner of the Bayelsa state governorship election held on Saturday, November 11, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election was declared the winner of the poll by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC, Obo Effanga, after garnering 175,196 votes as monitored by Legit.ng on Channels Television.

INEC declares Governor Diri of PDP as winner of Bayelsa governorship election Photo Credit: Douye Diri

Source: Twitter

Diri was trailed by Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 110,108 votes and Udengs Eradiri of the Labour Party, who got 905.

Who is Diri, the re-elected PDP governor of Bayelsa?

Governor Diri, who became the governor of the state through the Supreme Court ruling in 2019, has defeated Sylva, a former governor of the state and ex-minister of petroleum in the country, in his re-election bid.

The Supreme Court sacked the 2019 poll winner, David Lyon after his deputy was found guilty of certificate forgery.

The PDP governor was already serving in the senate before the apex court delivered the verdict that nullified the candidature of Lyon and his deputy a few days before their inauguration.

Who is Sylva, the APC candidate in Bayelsa?

On his part, Sylva was disqualified by a federal high court in Abuja because he had earlier been sworn in twice as governor of the state and swearing him in for the third time would be a violation of the law.

However, the Court of Appeal at the FCT dismissed the lower court's judgment. It affirmed the candidature of Sylva as the APC flagbearer in the Bayelsa state 2023 governorship election.

"15k from APC, PDP paying 13K", vote buying claims trail Bayelsa guber poll

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Bayelsa governorship election had been marred with vote-buying allegations in some state quarters.

Some voters revealed the amount the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and leading opposition, All Progressives Congress (APC), allegedly paid them.

In a tweet by TheCable, voters in the PU 07, Ward 10, Agudama-Ekpetiama community in Yenagoa LGA were heard speaking about the vote-buying allegation.

Source: Legit.ng