The Ondo state governorship election results have been uploaded up to 99.03% percent into the IREV portal of INEC

A check on the INEC IREV portal by Legit.ng indicated that 3,895 out of 3,933 results had been uploaded at 5:50 a.m

Legit.ng reports that the Ondo governorship election was earlier adjudged to be between the APC and PDP

Akure, Ondo state - More than 98% of polling unit results from the Ondo state governorship election have been uploaded to the Independent National Electoral Commission Result Viewing (IReV) portal as of 4:50 a.m., a Legit.ng review shows.

Hundreds of polling unit (PU) results had been submitted on the portal as of the time of this report.

There are a total of 3,933 polling units in the state.

Although there are 18 candidates in the Ondo election, it is clearly a two-horse race of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Alfred Agboola Ajayi, and incumbent Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Results of the election are trickling in from different polling units across the state.

Is the Ondo governorship election credible?

This update indicates that INEC is steadily processing and sharing election data, enhancing transparency and public access to information. The portal allows citizens to track results in real-time, promoting accountability and confidence in the electoral process.

Ondo state's governorship election saw voting take place across 3,933 polling units. INEC's continued updates on the Result Viewing Portal will provide valuable insights into the election's outcome. You can visit the INEC IREV portal here.

Ondo: APC candidates's condition to accept defeat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aiyedatiwa said he would accept defeat if the Ondo election was not fraudulent.

Speaking to the journalists after casting his vote at his polling unit 5 (Obenla), Ward IV, Ilaje local government area (LGA), Aiyedatiwa explained that Ilaje has been peaceful so far and he 'wants to believe' that it is the same mood in other parts of the state.

