Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Akure, Ondo state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced a recess in the collation of Ondo state governorship election results, with plans to resume later on Sunday, November 17.

As of now, results from 15 local government areas (LGAs) have been declared, with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) leading, followed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As Ondo electorate choose their leader, Aiyedatiwa (right) leads comfortably in 15 LGAs. Photo credits: @A_AgboolaAjayi, @LuckyAiyedatiwa

Source: Twitter

Ondo election 2024 update

The 15 LGAs already declared are Okitipupa, Akure North, Ifedore, Ondo East, Ileoluji Oke-Igbo, Idanre, Irele, Akoko South West, Owo, Ondo West, Akoko South East, Akoko North West, Ose, Akoko North East, Akure South.

The remaining three local governments, whose results are expected to arrive during the recess, are Ese Odo, Ilaje and Odigbo.

While the APC and its candidate, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, have already collected a total of 268,144 votes, the PDP candidate, Agboola Ajayi, has garnered 79,125 votes.

Legit.ng reports that the APC's lead in the 15 declared local governments indicates a strong performance, but the outcome of the remaining three local governments will be crucial in determining the final result. The PDP will be hoping to close the gap or even overtake the APC in the remaining areas.

As the nation waits for the final outcome, INEC's commitment to transparency and efficiency is being put to the test.

More updates related to Ondo 2024 election results:

Ondo election results: INEC adjourns collation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that INEC disclosed that the re-commencement of collation of the Ondo state governorship election results would start by noon on Sunday, November 17.

The collation officer, Prof Olayemi Akinwunmi, disclosed this in Akure, the Ondo state capital, while giving an update on the electoral body’s plans. According to Akinwunmi, the commission is optimistic that the whole exercise should be concluded by Sunday afternoon.

Source: Legit.ng