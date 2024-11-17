The PDP has secured a major victory in the Zamfara state local government election after the party was declared the winner of 12 of the 14 councils

ZASIEC chairman Bala Aliyu Gusau disclosed that the results of the Birnin Magaji and Kaura Namoda LGAs will later be announced on Sunday, November 17

Gusau noted that the winners would also get their certificate of return on the same day and they would also be sworn in

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) has made a sweeping victory in Zamfara State, winning all chairmanship and councillorship seats in the local government elections, except for Birnin Magaji and Kaura Namoda, whose results are yet to be announced.

Bala Aliyu Gusau, Chairman of the Zamfara State Independent Electoral Commission (ZASIEC), said the election was free, fair, and peaceful, with no objections raised by any political party.

PDP wins all local government elections in Ogun Photo Credit: @daudalawal

Source: Twitter

According to New Telegraph, this outcome is a testament to the PDP's stronghold in the state, which has been evident since the 2023 gubernatorial election when Dauda Lawal of the PDP defeated incumbent Governor Bello Matawalle of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Zamfara electoral chief commends security agencies

The ZASIEC chairman commended the security agencies and stakeholders for ensuring the success of the election, noting that the commission received no reports of irregularities. He added that the peaceful conduct of the election is a welcome development, especially given the state's history of electoral violence. With the PDP's dominance in the polls, political observers are eagerly awaiting the final results to determine the outcome of the remaining local governments.

The PDP's victory in Zamfara State is not surprising, given its strong performance in the 2023 gubernatorial election. Dauda Lawal's win was a significant upset, considering the APC's previous stronghold in the state. The party's ability to maintain its momentum and secure a sweeping victory in the local government elections demonstrates its popularity and organizational strength.

Hon. Gusau has assured that the results of Birnin Magaji and Kaura Namoda LGAs will be announced on Sunday, November 17. On the same day, certificates of return will be presented, and winners will be sworn in at the Government House.

