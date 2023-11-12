BREAKING: INEC Declares APC's Ahmed Usman Ododo Winner of 2023 Kogi Governorship Election
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria
Lokoja, Kogi state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially declared Ahmed Ododo as the winner of Saturday, November 11 governorship election in Kogi state.
Since Sunday morning, November 12, 2023, when INEC started to announce the results, Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was cruising to a win over his main contenders, Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).
Kogi election: Ododo is winner
After announcing the remaining results of the poll at the INEC office in Lokoja on Sunday night, returning officer (RO), Johnson Urama, said Ododo had a total of 446,237 votes to defeat his closest rival, SDP's Ajaka, who polled 259,052 votes. Melaye came third, collecting 46,362 votes.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Urama said:
“Ahmed Usman Ododo, having scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner.”
Check out the final scores of all the political parties below:
A – 1,254
AA – 1,440
AAC – 424
ADC – 21,819
ADP – 1064
APC – 446,237
APGA – 469
APM – 130
APP – 1,135
BP – 82
LP – 567
NNPP – 136
NRM – 242
PDP – 46,362
PRP – 781
SDP – 259,052
YPP – 868
ZLP – 227
TOTAL VALID VOTES: 782,289
REJECTED VOTES: 9,601
TOTAL VOTES CAST: 791,890
Fresh election in parts of Kogi
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that INEC said fresh polls will be conducted in 59 polling units in the Ogori/Magongo local government area (LGA) of Kogi state.
According to the electoral umpire, the fresh election will be held next Saturday, November 18, 2023.
Source: Legit.ng