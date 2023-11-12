Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria

Lokoja, Kogi state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially declared Ahmed Ododo as the winner of Saturday, November 11 governorship election in Kogi state.

Since Sunday morning, November 12, 2023, when INEC started to announce the results, Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was cruising to a win over his main contenders, Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Ododo is a protégé of the outgoing governor, Yahaya Bello. Photo credit: Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo

Source: Facebook

Kogi election: Ododo is winner

After announcing the remaining results of the poll at the INEC office in Lokoja on Sunday night, returning officer (RO), Johnson Urama, said Ododo had a total of 446,237 votes to defeat his closest rival, SDP's Ajaka, who polled 259,052 votes. Melaye came third, collecting 46,362 votes.

Urama said:

“Ahmed Usman Ododo, having scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner.”

Check out the final scores of all the political parties below:

A – 1,254

AA – 1,440

AAC – 424

ADC – 21,819

ADP – 1064

APC – 446,237

APGA – 469

APM – 130

APP – 1,135

BP – 82

LP – 567

NNPP – 136

NRM – 242

PDP – 46,362

PRP – 781

SDP – 259,052

YPP – 868

ZLP – 227

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 782,289

REJECTED VOTES: 9,601

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 791,890

Fresh election in parts of Kogi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that INEC said fresh polls will be conducted in 59 polling units in the Ogori/Magongo local government area (LGA) of Kogi state.

According to the electoral umpire, the fresh election will be held next Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng