Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's tenure as the 16th president of Nigeria will officially begin with his inauguration on Monday, May 29.

The inauguration event, which also officially marks the end of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, will hold at Eagle Square in Abuja, starting at 10 am.

Bola Tinubu's inauguration as 16th president of Nigeria holds at Eagle Square on Monday, May 29, at Eagle Square. Photo credits: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP, Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Stay tuned for Legit.ng's live updates of the event.