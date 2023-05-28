Bola Tinubu's Inauguration: New President's Swearing-In, Speech, Buhari's Handover; Live Updates
Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's tenure as the 16th president of Nigeria will officially begin with his inauguration on Monday, May 29.
The inauguration event, which also officially marks the end of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, will hold at Eagle Square in Abuja, starting at 10 am.
Will Buhari attend Tinubu's inauguration?
President Muhammadu Buhari and First Lady Aisha Buhari are expected to attend the inauguration ceremony.
The outgoing leader and his wife may fly to Daura, Katsina state, after leaving the ceremony.
Will Tinubu give Inauguration Speech?
Tinubu is expected to give an inauguration speech (or inaugural speech) after being sworn in. The speech will provide some kind of introduction to what is expected from his administration.
How to watch Tinubu's inauguration
Nigerians in the country can watch di coverage of the Tinubu inauguration live on their local television stations.
Nigerians abroad and others outside the country can watch live on Youtube channels of some of the local television stations.
Bola Tinubu's Inauguration: Venue, Time
President-elect Bola Tinubu's inauguration will take place at Eagle Square in Abuja. The event where Tinubu will take his oath of office starts at 10 am.
However, all invited guests will be seated at Eagles Square by 8.30 am.
The inauguration parade/swearing-in of di President-elect and Vice-President-elect Kashim Shettima starts at 10am.