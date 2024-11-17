The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has identified Oyo and Osun states as the party’s next target

Ganduje spoke in reaction to the election victory of Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state

Describing the governor as a sellable product, Ganduje appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support

Akure, Ondo state - Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said the ruling party will try its best to capture all southwest states.

Ganduje’s promise comes amid APC’s victory in the 2024 Ondo state governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) state returning officer for the Ondo election, Professor Olayemi Rotimi Akinwumi, who is also the vice-chancellor of the Federal University Lokoja in Kogi state, declared Lucky Aiyedatiwa the winner on Sunday, November 17.

According to Akinwunmi, the APC candidate won in all 18 local government areas of the state, securing a total of 366,781 votes. He defeated Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 117,845 votes, placing second.

Ondo election results: Ganduje speaks

Speaking to the press after the APC's triumph on Sunday, November 17, the former governor of Kano state, disclosed that his party will try to win Osun state in 2026, and Oyo in 2027.

Ganduje explained:

“Our next target now is this geopolitical zone, the southwest geopolitical zone. Our next target. And you know we are good in getting the target. That is Osun state and Oyo state. We assure you, we will do all that is possible to bring them into the fold so that we would have a political homogeneity in the southwest geopolitical zone.”

Legit.ng reports that presently, the APC controls four states in the southwest, out of a possible six.

PDP chieftain reacts to Aiyedatiwa's win

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a prominent chieftain of the PDP, Segun Showunmi, congratulated Governor Aiyedatiwa on his win.

The chieftain, whose statement was shared on social media, also extended words of encouragement to PDP candidate Ajayi.

