Akure, Ondo state—The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the Ondo state governorship election, which was held on Saturday, November 19.

Prof Olayemi Akinwunmi, the presiding officer in the election, announced Aiyedatiwa as the winner of the 18 local governments in the state with total votes of 366,781. Coming close in the election is Agboola Ajayi, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the poll, who came second with 117, 845 votes.

Akinwunmi announced the results at the collation centre in Akure, the state capital, on Sunday, November 17, and monitored them by Legit.ng. The Labour Party's Olorunfemi Festus candidate scored 1,162, while the Zenith Labour Party candidate, Abass Mimiko, garnered 2,692 votes.

Who is Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa?

Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa is the candidate of the ruling APC in the election. He was born on January 12, 1965, in Obe-Nla, Ilaje Local Government Area. Aiyedatiwa's educational background includes attending Saint Peter's UNA Primary School, Ikosi High School, Lagos State College of Education, University of Ibadan, Lagos Business School, and the University of Liverpool, where he earned a Master's degree in Business Administration.

Before becoming governor, Aiyedatiwa served as deputy governor under Akeredolu, with whom he joined forces after a political fallout with Alfred Agboola Ajayi in 2020. As Deputy Governor, Aiyedatiwa acted as Governor during Akeredolu's medical leave.

Aiyedatiwa's background also includes serving as a federal commissioner on the Niger Delta Development Commission and working in various business roles.

OndoDecides: APC Situation Room jubilates

Meanwhile, even before INEC officially declared the winner, the atmosphere in the APC's situation room turned jubilant as early election results from the Ondo state governorship election signalled a victory for the incumbent governor, Aiyedatiwa.

Party officials and supporters expressed confidence in a favourable outcome, with many praising the governor's leadership and campaign strategy.

