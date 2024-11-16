Security has been beefed up as results from Ondo state's 2024 governorship election begin to arrive at the INEC collation centre in Akure, the state capital

Officers were stationed at the collation centre, to avoid security breaches as results from Ondo's 18 LGAs arrived

Legit.ng reported that its a tight race between the APC and PDP candidates Aiyedatiwa and Ajayi as INEC prepares to make the final declaration, a winner may emerge soon

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

As elections are concluded at the polling units level in Ondo State, security has been beefed up at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation centre in Akure the state capital.

Police deploy surveillance aircraft overhead INEC's collation as election results are being collated. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Ahead of the arrival of the election results, the police have deployed surveillance aircraft around the collation centre, Channels Television reported.

In addition to the aircraft hovering overhead around the collation centre, Premium Times reported police officers were seen on horses on the premises, getting ready for any security breach.

Meanwhile, the police have restricted the movement of people in and out of the premises as results from the 18 Local Government Areas are expected to arrive at the collation centre, where the winner would be declared.

Seventeen candidates were cleared by the electoral body for the election, although the contest is a two-horse race between the incumbent, Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and his main challenger, Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

