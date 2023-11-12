Governor Hope Uzodimma of the APC has been declared the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Imo State.

His victory was announced at the INEC collation centre in Owerri, the state capital, on Sunday, November 12, by the returning officer, Abayomi Fasina, the vice-chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Governor Uzodimma emerged victorious after a clean sweep of all the 27 LGAs in Imo state. Photo Credit: Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

Governor Uzodimma secured victory after being declared winner in all 27 state local governments.

The electoral commission revealed that the state had 2,419,922 registered voters, with 2,318,919 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected for the poll.

The results by INEC confirm that:

APC - 540, 308

LP - 64,081

PDP - 71,503

Source: Legit.ng