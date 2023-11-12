BREAKING: INEC Declares Hope Uzodimma Winner of 2023 Imo Governorship Election
Governor Hope Uzodimma of the APC has been declared the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Imo State.
His victory was announced at the INEC collation centre in Owerri, the state capital, on Sunday, November 12, by the returning officer, Abayomi Fasina, the vice-chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Ekiti State.
Governor Uzodimma secured victory after being declared winner in all 27 state local governments.
The electoral commission revealed that the state had 2,419,922 registered voters, with 2,318,919 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected for the poll.
The results by INEC confirm that:
APC - 540, 308
LP - 64,081
PDP - 71,503
Source: Legit.ng