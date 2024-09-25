PDP chieftain Dare Glintstone Akinniyi has criticised the outcome of the Edo governorship election

In an interview with Legit.ng, Akinniyi accused INEC of manipulation and claimed the APC's candidate Monday Okpebholo's victory "misrepresents the will of the Edo people"

Akinniyi backed the PDP Governors Forum's earlier stance that claimed INEC altered figures in favour of the APC

Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Group, has reacted to the outcome of the just-concluded Edo governorship election, which took place on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

Akinniyi also shared his thoughts about the possible factors that contributed to the defeat of the PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo, in the just-concluded poll.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared that Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was the winner of the election on Sunday, September 22.

Okpebholo won the election with 291,667 votes, defeating Obaseki’s preferred PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo, who garnered 247,274 votes.

PDP chief rejects Edo election results

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Wednesday, September 25, Akinniyi condemned the outcome of the election.

He alleged that the election results were altered and lacked legitimacy, adding that it "misrepresents the majority's true sentiment."

The PDP chieftain also lamented that Senator Okpebholo's victory had reinstated the APC as the dominant party in Edo state, reducing the PDP's control to only 12 states in Nigeria.

Speaking further, Akinniyi backed the stance of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state, who levelled a serious allegation against the APC and slammed INEC for working in favour of Nigeria's ruling party.

The PDP chieftain stated thus:

"Sen. Okpebholo's win restores All Progressives Congress dominance in Edo state, a setback for the PDP, bringing the total number of states under its control down to 12.

"Although multiple factors contributed to this result, the election's buildup revealed the APC's resolve to secure victory at all costs. We unequivocally reject this outcome, as it misrepresents the majority's true sentiment.

"We hold the same position as the PDP Governor’s Forum on the Edo Gubernatorial election.

"Out of the 18 Local Government Areas in Edo State, the APC forcefully won 10 LGAs, while the PDP won 8; we, the PDP National Youth Group, in solidarity with our Governors Forum, insist that Ighodalo is the authentic winner of the 2024 Edo Governorship election.

"Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, Chairman of the Edo State Governorship Election National Campaign Council, declared on Sunday that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must be held accountable for Electoral Act violations, a stance we endorse.

"What would motivate Edolites to give the APC 10,000 votes, or over 290,000 votes? We are reviewing allegations of electoral manipulation in parts of the State; I'm convinced this isn't the will of the Edo people.

"The APC colluded with some PDP factions to undermine our efforts, evident in the results where APC garnered large vote numbers in our strongholds, leading to the loss of the incumbent Governor to the APC.

"We're in trouble if APC's only strategy is to override the people's will to gain power forcefully. How is this feasible? Given the nation's state, no sensible individual would support APC."

Philip Shaibu knocks Obaseki after PDP’s defeat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu, disclosed that the outgoing governor, Godwin Obaseki, recorded a major defeat in Saturday's election due to his rift with top key political allies who were behind his rise to power as Edo's two-term governor

APC candidate Monday Okpebholo emerged as the winner of the Edo election after defeating Obaseki’s preferred PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo.

Reacting, Shaibu, in an interview with Arise TV on Monday, September 23, said Obaseki’s defeat was due to his alienation of key political allies who had initially supported his rise to power.

