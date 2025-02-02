A former Katsina state governor, Aminu Masari, has reacted to reports of an alleged merger against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Masari said there is no alliance but the regrouping of politicians who lost out on appointments and patronage in the APC

According to Masari, there is no credible alternative to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the country

Katsina state—A former Katsina state governor, Aminu Masari, has rubbished the news that politicians are forming alliances to oust the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Masari described the alleged alliance as a mere regrouping of individuals who lost out on appointments or patronage in the APC.

He stated that there is no credible alternative to the ruling APC in the country, TheCable reports.

He stated this during the inauguration of the campaign for the LG election scheduled for February 15.

Speaking in Kafur, Kafur local government area of Katsina state, on Sunday, February 2, he said

“The news making rounds on social media that some politicians are teaming up for a merger is nothing but the regrouping of those who lost political favours in the APC, in terms of appointments or patronage,”

The former governor said the attention of the ruling APC would not be diverted by the attempt to form an alliance.

Masari said the APC is focused on conceiving and implementing programmes that could assuage the pains of Nigerians.

Masari said as a founding member of the APC, he would remain committed to the ideals of the party.

“I am in APC today, tomorrow, and always because I am not in the party for any political position or appointment,”

Legit.ng recalls that the presidency dragged Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna state, over his comment on the lack of internal democracy in the APC.

El-Rufai at a national conference on Monday, January 27, said the problems APC was created to solve persist and that he was now an outsider in the party he was part of its founding members.

But Daniel Bwala, one of the spokesperson to President Bola Tinubu, asked the former governor if he would have made the same comment if he was part of the administration.

