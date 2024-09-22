Ahmadu Fintiri, the governor of Adamawa state, has expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome of the Edo state gubernatorial election

The governor levelled a serious allegation against the APC and slammed INEC for working in favour of Nigeria's ruling party

Legit.ng reports that INEC announced the APC candidate Monday Okpebholo as the winner of the Edo election, after securing a majority of 291,667 votes to defeat other contenders for the office

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has condemned the outcome of the Edo state governorship election.

Adamawa Governor Ahmadu Fintiri reacts to Okpebholo's victory. Photo credit: Ahmadu Fintiri, Monday Okpebholo

Source: Facebook

Governor Fintiri condemns Edo election results

On Saturday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Monday Okpebholo, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the September 21 governorship poll.

However, in a statement issued on Sunday, September 22, Fintiri said he wept for Nigeria’s democracy and described the exercise as shameful, Channels TV reported.

“I weep for Nigeria’s democracy after witnessing the shameful Edo Gubernatorial poll. The APC’s desperate attempts to discredit me by falsely claiming I announced results won’t distract from the real issue. I merely shared results from INEC’s Irev portal, as collated by INEC from the various Local Government Areas,” Fintiri said.

“What’s truly shameful is APC’s national chairman flying into Edo with a private jet on election day, defying movement restrictions, while their Governors used armoured escorts to intimidate voters.

“This blatant disregard for democratic norms is the real brigandage. Nigerians are outraged, slamming INEC for compromising and favoring APC. The reported vote-buying, disruption of collation processes, and suspicious results with more votes than accredited voters undermine trust in our democracy. Democracy indeed is under attack.

“We must condemn this rape of democracy and demand accountability. The world is watching, and Nigeria deserves better.”

Edo guber: Buhari congratulates Okpebholo, APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ex-President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated the APC and governor-elect Senator Monday Okpebholo on their victory in the Edo governorship election.

Buhari expressed hope that both the winning and losing parties would work together to strengthen democracy and advance.

Edo State’s development He also commended law enforcement agencies and election officials for ensuring a peaceful election and urged Nigeria to continue its democratic progress.

